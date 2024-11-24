Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, the boys

The Boys: Jared Padalecki Set for Season 5; Jensen Ackles Screen Time?

Jared Padalecki confirmed he's joined the cast of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys Season 5 and wants some screen time with Jensen Ackles.

"The value of that is to break the internet. So we'll see whether it's right for the story. But yes, it's occurred to me that putting those two in a scene together would destroy much of the world, and that's appealing," The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke shared over the summer about the prospect of having Jared Padalecki join Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) during the fifth and final season during an interview with EW from earlier this year – noting, "Yeah, it's fair" to say that the plan is for it to happen (barring unforeseen circumstances). "We both have now seen that it looks like our schedules will line up. I don't have the role for him yet just because we haven't cooked it up. We're still really early in the season 5 break, but it does seem like the planets are aligning. Barring any unforeseen disaster, it seems like it'll happen. Again, I don't know what the character is, I don't know if it's one episode or more, I genuinely know a total of zero about all of that. I'm not being coy. I really don't know," the showrunner and executive producer added. During this weekend's "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Orlando" event from Creation Entertainment, Padalecki confirmed that it's happening and that he hopes to get some screen time with Ackles.

Here's a look at a video from the event, including Ackles adding how he wouldn't be surprised if Kripke didn't have something in mind to get them some screen time together – with big thanks to Fangasm for the site's amazing coverage and getting the word out:

The Boys Is "Punk Rock": Eric Kripke "Working Hard to Not Sell Out"

"We're gonna look at the chips we have on the table right now. I live in absolute terror of becoming the thing we've been satirizing for five years," Kripke shared during a recent conversation with Collider, explaining why he continues to be cautious about expanding the show's universe too much, too soon. "The thing about 'The Boys' is that it's punk rock, and it hurts extra hard when punk rockers sell out. I'm really working hard to not sell out. We do these shows because we really care about them and we're passionate about them, and they can tell fresh stories that we can't tell in 'The Boys' and not just be about rapid expansion but be very careful and mindful about the choices we're making and being able to defend why we're making them. I worry about that every single day," he added. "I just want people to say, maybe it's for them, and maybe it isn't for them, but gotta hand it to them, they maintain a consistent level of quality."

