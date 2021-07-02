The Boys: Jensen Ackles Hits Links with Urban, Needs Late-Night Tool

It's been a bit of an up-and-down time for The Boys and Supernatural star Jensen Ackles. First, there was the mess involving the fallout from the announced SPN spinoff prequel that was thankfully smoothed over. On the plus side, production on the third season of the hit Amazon Prime series is rolling along, with Soldier Boy's real-life counterpart joining Antony Starr, Laz Alonso, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Nathan Mitchell, Karen Fukuhara, Jesse T. Usher, and Tomer Kappon to celebrate Moriarty's birthday in-person (and even showing off his vocal stylings. Now we're getting a chance to check in on how this week's been, and it looks like it was a combination of golf with Urban and some late-night filming requiring some decompression time.

First up, Ackles and Urban offer greetings from the greens of Bill Murray and his brothers' golf course- though it doesn't sound like the pair were spending too much time in anything but weeds:

And let's just say that the mood shifted quite a bit two days later, with Ackles checking in at 3 am after late-night filming. Looking a little stressed and admitting he's "just tryin to cope with shit," Ackles wonders if listening to Tool is the best way to get to sleep. But then again…?

As we mentioned earlier, it was announced on Friday that Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead, The Americans) would be joining the cast in the recurring role of supe Crimson Countess. Earlier, viewers learned that Sean Patrick Flannery (The Boondock Saints), Nick Wechsler (Revenge), and Miles Gaston Villanueva (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) are also joining the upcoming season as three original supes characters. Villaneuva plays Supersonic, rumored to possibly have a personal connection with Starlight (Erin Moriarty). Flannery will play the weapon expert-sounding Gunpowder, while Wechsler will be taking on the role of Blue Hawk.

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood to talk all things The Boys, Kripke discussed what his goals are for the third season and a teaser about the series opener.

Expect America & Being An American to Be Key Season Themes: "We've been certainly a political and satirical show. We were really interested in exploring both the recent history of Vought, the company in the show, but also through that the recent history of the United States… We got really interested in the myths we tell ourselves, to feel that we're righteous, really exploring America itself as a myth.

A big element of the comics actually are flashbacks to World War II and Vietnam. I always really loved it because you got to see how the superhero phenomenon didn't just affect the present, but how it affected parts of the past as well. And so we have this character, Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles, and he's been around since World War II and was the first Vought superhero. Through him and through his story, we're able to explore a lot of the history of the country, really.

I'd say in previous seasons the boogeyman for you to be scared of used to be, 'The terrorists are coming to get you.' And now it's sort of metastasized into, I think, a much more ominous, 'Your neighbor is coming to get you.' And that's scary to me, how politics are turning us on each other. So, we want to explore what it means to be in America, really."

Viewers Should Expect "Something Nobody Has Ever Seen Before" in S03E01: "Without giving away any spoilers, I was just in editing yesterday, and we're doing something here in the season 3 premiere that is not only I think the craziest thing we've ever done, it's got to be up there with the craziest thing anyone's ever done. Maybe it won't work. Who knows? But I'm just so high on this gag that we're pulling off. And it's certainly something nobody has ever seen before, probably for good reason. So all that's really exciting."

