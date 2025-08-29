Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: gen v, the boys, the boys: vought rising

The Boys: Kripke on Vought Rising Costumes, Possible Gen V Crossover

Eric Kripke discusses the mindset behind the costumes in Showrunner Paul Grellong's Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) and Aya Cash (Clara Vought, aka Stormfront)-starring prequel series The Boys: Vought Rising and a possible Gen V "crossover" in the future.

We've already seen how Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys and Showrunner Michele Fazekas' Gen V have and will continue to crossover heading into the former's final season in 2026 and the latter's second season kicking off next month. Now, we're getting some interesting insights from Kripke regarding how Showrunner Paul Grellong's Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) and Aya Cash (Clara Vought, aka Stormfront)-starring prequel series The Boys: Vought Rising, if it gets a second season. Built around a murder mystery and set to tell the tale of Vought's early days and its rise to power, "Vought Rising" already has Soldier Boy connections. But should the show succeed, Kripke could see Ethan Slater's Thomas Godolkin appearing.

If that name sounds familiar, that's because Slater's Godolkin University founder is set for the second season of Gen V, appearing in flashback scenes set in the early to mid-1960s. With "Vough Rising" Season 1 taking place in the 1950s, Kripke could definitely see an appearance from Thomas Godolkin. "If 'Vought Rising' works and we can keep doing more [seasons], I think we'd be insane to not put Ethan Slater's character in that show. He's right there lined up for a younger Thomas Godolkin. We've discussed it," Kripke shared with EW.

As for the looks at the four supes we've gotten so far (see below), Kripke shared the thought process that went into the designs while working with Grellong and costume designer L.J. Shannon. "We got to have this really in-depth conversation of, 'How would they have started?' The first suits that anyone wore were military suits, which are performative and ornamental. So they would emerge from that pretty naturally. If you're a military person, you wanna wear a suit that looks like you're in the Air Force and Navy and Army," Kripke shared.

But as more and more supes begin hitting the private sector, the visuals change. "Things start getting flashier because it's about showmanship. It's less about military discipline and more about consumerism, and then you start to see them evolve that way. It's really fascinating," he added. Of course, none of this would've been possible without the costume work, with Kripke offering Shannon some serious praise for the amazing work. "Once you really can zoom in on those suits, you see that she custom-made every button, she custom-made every single thing that's on that suit. Every button has a different logo per hero," he shared.

Along with Ackles and Cash, the spinoff prequel also stars Will Hochman (Blue Bloods), Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria), Jorden Myrie (Bridgerton), Nicolò Pasetti (Industry), Ricky Staffieri (The Bear), Brian J. Smith (Sense8), Mason Dye (Stranger Things) and KiKi Layne (The Old Guard 2). Here's a look at a screencap of Grellong's Instagram Stories, followed by his IG post confirming the start of production on the prequel spinoff series:

The Boys Spinoff "Coming-of-Age Story" for Soldier Boy: Jensen Ackles

Previously, Ackles touched on what differentiates the prequel series from the flagship series and what he's looking forward to from it during "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Novi, Michigan" from Creation Entertainment. Noting that the series will be looking at Vought through a "different lens" because it focuses on the "genesis" of it all, Ackles explained how the spinoff will be a kind of "coming-of-age story" for Soldier Boy in that it's about him developing an understanding of himself and his role in things. Referencing Soldier Boy's exchange with Butcher (Karl Urban) in Season 3 about their fathers, Ackles added that the series will have a "different flavor" as it builds upon aspects of Soldier Boy's past that we know and the insecurities that he's developed. Yes, Ackles even uses the word "vulnerability." Okay, we're sold.

Here's a look at what Ackles had to share about what the upcoming spinoff has in store for Soldier Boy (and once again, huge thanks to Fangasm for being kind enough to share the clip):

Speaking with Collider for an extended interview in June regarding his career supporting his new Prime Video series Countdown, Ackles shared that he is excited to examine how Soldier Boy was in his own time and not time-displaced as we've seen him for most of The Boys. "I'm excited to explore what that world looks like and feels like and sounds like, and see how those characters come to life in that setting," Ackles shared. "I've been playing Soldier Boy in modern day, but I've been playing him like he's kind of an old guy. He's a grandpa from back in the day, so it'll be interesting to now play him with contemporaries." Of course, just because it's a 50s-set prequel doesn't mean it's going to lack in that The Boys "uniqueness" when it comes to storytelling: "It may be like an odd explanation of how we've ended up where we are."

