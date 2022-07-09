The Boys: Kripke Talks Crossovers, Praises Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige

So the last time we checked in with The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, the third season finale (check out our review here) had already hit Amazon's Prime Video screens and he was offering some Season 4 clues focused on Butcher (Karl Urban), Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). This time around, Kripke is sharing an update and some additional thoughts on the expanding "The Boys" universe. With the animated anthology series The Boys: Diabolical already in play and the live-action spinoff series The Boys: Varsity on the way, there are two obvious questions that come to mind. Will we be seeing any crossovers moving forward? And is Kripke envisioning a year-round "The Boys" universe similar to what Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige has going on over at Disney+? Here's a look at what Kripke had to say…

On Crossovers: "There's definitely crossover, and we're doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in 'Varsity.' Like there's a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there's certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of 'The Boys.' There's Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show," Kripke revealed (though we've already had a storyline crossover this season involving Homelander (Antony Starr) and Black Noir's animated backstory impacting the live-action series).

As "The Boys" Universe Expands, Kripke Is Impressed More and More by Feige: "I mean, it's a very different corner of the world and it's a different concern and thematic but it has been interesting," Kripke explained as he addressed the franchise's growing on-screen presence. "I give Kevin Feige a lot of credit because now that we're dipping our toe into trying to build a universe and trying to do it well I mean, the amount that you end up trying to not just telling the same mega story, and it's hard enough to keep one fucking show straight but to try to keep two shows straight, have them each be entertaining and their own animal but they still lock together like Voltron or something is a whole new layer of challenge that." The series showrunner & executive producer added, "The fact of how well he [Feige] does it, I'm more impressed than I've ever been."