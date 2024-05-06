Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars Super Battle Droids Deploy with New 6" Hasbro Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away as new Star Wars collectibles are on the way including a deadly new Battle Droid from Hasbro

Article Summary Hasbro releases 6" Super Battle Droid figure, a new star in Star Wars collectibles.

Replicate iconic Clone Wars scenes with the fully articulated and detailed droid model.

Available for pre-order at $24.99, it's a must-have for upcoming Episode II's 25th Anniversary.

Set for a September 2024 release, find it on Hasbro Pulse and other Fan Channel sites.

This party's over as Count Dooku, the Trade Federation, and Hasbro are deploying their latest creation. A superior droid is hitting the battlefront as the Separatist Army adds the Super Battle Droid to their ranks. This deadly droid has easily taken down Jedi and Cloen Troopers through the Clone Wars, and now Star Wars fans can add them to their own collection. Hasbro is finally giving the Super Battle Droid a single release, unlike their previous Attack of the Clones C-3P0 2-Pack. Your Clone Wars display is about to be a deadly soldier with articulated limbs and an attachable wrist blaster.

It is nice to see more prequel droids arrive from Hasbro, allowing fans to help create plenty of memorable scenes from Attack of the Clones and The Clone Wars. It is only more years until the 25th Anniversary of Episode II, so be sure to build up your army before then. Star Wars fans will surely need a few of these Super Battle Droids to enhance their ranks and for $24.99. The Star Wars: The Black Series Super Battle Droid is set for a September 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live online through Hasbro Pulse and other Fan Channel sites like Big Bad Boy Store, EE, and more.

Star Wars: The Black Series Super Battle Droid

"STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SUPER BATTLE DROID figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES."

"Stronger and more advanced than the standard mechanical soldier, super battle droids run tirelessly and fearlessly into battle, reducing their targets to smoldering ruins with their cannon fire. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and blast FX accessory."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!