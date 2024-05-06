Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: furiosa, furiosa: a mad max saga

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – New Poster, 2 Short Videos, OST Teases

Warner Bros. has released a new IMAX poster, two short promo videos, and some teases of the official soundtrack for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

We're about to enter another marketing blitz, and this writer is personally very happy for this one to start. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will make its debut at the Cannes Film Festival in less than ten days, and the reactions from those screenings will likely dictate what we can expect from Warner Bros. in the days leading up to the wide release later this month. The early box office numbers are starting to come in, and right now, everyone is in doom and gloom mode regarding the summer, even though it's barely summer in some areas of the world, and we've had one movie that came in under projections.

Furiosa is another film with a budget well above $100 million, and if we're going to point fingers at anything that could be hurting movies at the box office, it should be that. So this premiere will be important, and this marketing, as they continue to try and generate hype, is also essential to this film doing well. Over the last couple of days, we have gotten a new IMAX poster and two short promo videos, and soundtrack enthusiasts can keep winning after Challengers because Tom Holkenborg, aka Junkie XL, has shared some of the music from the film. Now all we need is a Hans Zimmer tease of the Gladiator II OST, and I can die happy.

He will wreak havoc on all who cross him. #FURIOSA : A MAD MAX SAGA only in theaters Memorial Day weekend, May 24. pic.twitter.com/9qkxbxeVIZ — Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (@MadMaxMovie) May 2, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal "Mad Max" films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash Mad Max: Fury Road. The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell (Mad Max: Fury Road, Babe), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, A Kennedy Miller Mitchell Production, A George Miller Film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on May 24, 2024, and internationally beginning on 22 May, 2024.

