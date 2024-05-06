Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Sideshow Collectibles, star wars

New Star Wars Mace Windu Premium Statue Coming Soon from Sideshow

Return to a galaxy far, far away as new Star Wars collectibles are on the way including a new Sideshow Collectibles statue

Article Summary New Sideshow Collectibles statue of Jedi Master Mace Windu announced.

21” tall figure features light-up purple lightsaber and fabric robe.

Authentic likeness from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith captured.

Available for pre-order at $725, with a release date in March 2025.

One of the coolest members of the Jedi Council has returned as Sideshow Collectibles unveils their latest Star Wars collectible. Measuring 21" tall, Jedi Master Mace Windu is back with an impressive new statue. This Premium Format Figure is here to make sure the oppression of the Sith will never return, capturing an impressive sculpt with a fabric robe with a posing wire. His signature purple lightsaber will give a light-up feature, allowing Star Wars fans to capture his heroics better than ever. Tons of detail was put into this statue, from his crafted flowing Jedi outfit to his likeness right from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Without Anakin stopping him, Mace could have ended the Empire before it even started. Some think his story is far from over, and the infamous Jedi Master is still alive and kicking, one can only hope. Until we see that story unfold, Star Wars prequel trilogy or Samuel L. Jackson fans can snag up this beauty for a whopping $725. Pre-orders are already live through Sideshow Collectibles with a March 2025 release date.

Mace Windu Returns for a New Star Wars Sideshow Statue

"Sideshow presents the Mace Windu™ Premium Format™ Figure. This officially licensed Star Wars collectible showcases the power and prestige of a renowned Jedi Master. The strength of the Sith™ will never match the might of this Master! Measuring 21" tall, 13" wide, and 26" deep — or 27" deep when fully posed — the Mace Windu Premium Format Figure channels the innate energy field known as the Force as he stares down the blade of his iconic purple Lightsaber™. His dark brown Jedi robe sweeps behind him while he wields this weapon of peace, designed to subdue evil within a galaxy far, far away."

"Mace Windu's intense focus reveals his intent to thwart that rising darkness at any cost … especially when it's embedded so deeply in Coruscant™, the Jewel of the Core Worlds. Inspired by Mace Windu's appearance in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith™, this mixed media sci-fi collectible features polystone sculpted elements as well as a fabric robe with a wire for posing, an under tunic, and an over tunic."

