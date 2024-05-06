Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Darth Sidious Rises with New Star Wars: The Black Series Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away as new Star Wars collectibles are on the way, including the arrival of the Dark Sith Lord from Hasbro

The figure depicts the Sith Lord from Revenge of the Sith, complete with robe and lightsaber.

Accessories include Force Lightning hands to recreate his duel against Yoda.

Pre-orders are open, with a set release for the collectible in September 2024 at $24.99.

Step back into the prequel trilogy of Star Wars with Hasbro has they debut another new The Black Series figure. The Dark Side rises once again as fans are transported back to Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, as Darth Sidious has been uncovered. Chancellor Palpatine has been behind everything, orchestrating the entire Clone Wars and paving the way for the first Galactic Empire. After being discovered by Anakin Skywalker and surviving a near-death battle with Mace Windu, Darth Sidious executes his grand plan to eliminate the Jedi Order, solidifying his grip on the galaxy.

Hasbro is celebrating the Dark Side with a brand new 6" figure featuring the evil Emperor right from Revenge of the Sith. This detailed Darth Sidious figure captures the sinister essence of the character and showcases his dark, hooded robe and disfigured face. He will come with his signature red lightsaber, as well as some Force Lighting accessories. This figure is perfect to help Star Wars fans reenact the climactic duel against Yoda in the Senate Chamber at the end of the film. Pre-orders for Darth Sidious are already live, as the evil Sith Lord is priced at $24.99 and set for a September 2024 release.

Star Wars: TBS – Revenge of the Sith Darth Sidious

"STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH SIDIOUS figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH. The scheming Darth Sidious lived a double life as Palpatine, a Naboo Senator and phantom menace who manipulated the Galactic Republic's political system until he was named Supreme Chancellor."

"Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including Darth Sidious' signature red-bladed Lightsaber and two alternate lightning FX hands."

