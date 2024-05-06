Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Hasbro Debuts New Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Droid Gaming Greats 3-Pack

Return to a galaxy far, far away as new Star Wars collectibles are on the way including a new Hasbro 3-Pack for Jedi: Survivor

12Hasbro is getting digital once again as they debut their latest Star Wars Gaming Greats release. The Gaming Greats collection brings some legendary heroes and villains from Star Wars video games to life. Their latest release arrives for The Black Series from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with a new reprogrammed Battle Droid 3-Pack. Cal Kestis will have his hands full with this set of reprogrammed versions of the MagnaGuards, Super Battle Droids, and B1 Droids that have arrived. Each droid features some new deco, unlike their appearances in the prequel films. The MagnaGuard will feature its signature electro staff, the Super Battle Droid gets a blaster effect, and the B1 Droid gets a delay staff. Add some heat to the adventures of BD-1 and Cal Kestis with this Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 3-Pack. This Black Series set is an Amazon Exclusive, and pre-orders are already live for $69.99 with a November 2023 release date.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gaming Greats 3-Pack

"STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR 3-PACK: This Gaming Greats action figure set is inspired by the iconic Star Wars video game franchise — a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up. PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Fans and collectors can now display these 6 inch action figures (15 cm) — featuring premium deco and design, as well as multiple articulation points — in their collections."

"WINDOW BOX PACKAGING: Display your fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character art. FORMIDABLE FOES: In his fight to protect the galaxy, Cal Kestis must face a number of enemies – including reprogrammed MagnaGuards, advanced Super Battle Droids, and variant B1 Droids. A GALAXY OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more The Black Series action figures to build out your favorite scenes from the Star Wars franchise on your shelf (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)."

