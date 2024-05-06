Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros, Wonder Woman | Tagged: chris pine, wonder woman 3

Chris Pine Was "Stunned" That Wonder Woman 3 Was Canceled

Chris Pine has revealed that he was "stunned" that Warner Bros. and DC Studios decided not to move forward with Wonder Woman 3.

We can say a lot about the previous era of DC movies, and we have, but there is one thing that nearly everyone agrees on: Wonder Woman was a genuinely fantastic movie that was a cultural moment. The film did well at the box office and critically, but the sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, had much going against it. Aside from being decidedly mediocre, it got caught in COVID delays and was the first film that Warner Bros. released as a hybrid release on streaming and in theaters. Since then, a lot has changed at the studio as James Gunn and Peter Safran have come on board to take DC in a new direction, and with that came some cancelations of projects. One of those projects was Wonder Woman 3. If there were a character people thought would survive the transition, it would have been her, but that doesn't seem to be the case at the moment. People were surprised, and according to a new interview with Business Insider, one of those people was Chris Pine.

"I'm stunned that they said no to a billion-dollar franchise and decided to pivot elsewhere," Pine said. "I don't know what the reasoning was behind that; it's above my pay grade, but Wonder Woman is an incredible character; Patty is such a thoughtful director."

Chris Pine Thinks DC Is Very Dead And Isn't Keen To Return [Again]

Pine, who played the love interest Steve Trevor in the two films, is surprised that Warner Bros. and DC are walking away from Wonder Woman even if he wasn't keen to sign on in the first place. Pine revealed, "I had no interest in playing the boyfriend, and it sounded like a second fiddle. Then, in talking to Patty, the way she described it was, 'Forget the superhero of it all, this is a romance, this is 'Casablanca,' that's the movie I want to make.' I was like, oh, now that is very cool because when have you seen a superhero film that was a love story, ultimately? That had nothing to do with blowing shit up."

Pine got a lot of praise for his performance as Steve in the first film specifically, and that could have been a reason they contrived an excuse to bring him back for round two in the sequel, even though the character died at the end of the first film. While Pine might be stunned that they aren't giving Wonder Woman 3 the green light, that doesn't mean he believes he has "unfinished business" with the character or the world.

"Me. No. Homie is dead. Steve is gonzo," Pine said. "It would be ridiculous to try to bring me back." At the moment, we're still in the holding pattern of seeing what this new era of the DC universe is going to look like. However, considering how popular the character of Wonder Woman is, it is only a matter of time before she returns to the big screen.

