The Boys S05 Thoughts: Soldier Boy/Ackles, Padalecki/Collins & More

Some thoughts on The Boys Season 5 trailer and what it could tell us about Jensen Ackles/Soldier Boy, Jared Padalecki/Misha Collins, and more.

With the release of the final official trailer for the fifth and final season of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys earlier today, we're getting some much better insights into what the final run will bring. In a nutshell? An emotional rollercoaster filled with high drama, big-time violence, and probably about a dozen shocking moments in just the first two episodes. With April 8th here before we know it, we're offering some personal insights into what the season could mean for Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy, especially with Homelander (Antony Starr) looking to achieve god status. What follows are screencaps from the trailer above, along with our theories on what it could all mean – including the roles that Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins might play in all of the madness.

The Boys Season 5: Soldier Boy, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins & More

In the official teaser, we heard the words, "A reckoning is coming," spoken as Homelander stood before a frozen Soldier Boy, although it's tough to say if those words were directly tied to that moment. Now, we're learning that as he attempts to achieve immortality, Homelander wants his dear old dad along for the ride. That fits with Kripke's previous comments that their father-son dynamic would be a significant factor this season. What we're not buying into is the idea that Soldier Boy will buy into what Homelander's planning. Does he see his son as a means to an end – in this case, killing Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) for betraying him? Yes, but seeing Homelander positioning himself as an actual kind of god takes things to a whole other level. By the way, the exchange between Soldier Boy and Homelander about why he woke him up was twisted genius.

Here, we get a brief tease of a Soldier Boy-Homelander stand-off, when Soldier Boy learns for the first time that Butcher has powers – before he eats an automobile, courtesy of Butcher:

Looks like someone might be getting a history lesson…

In the previous teaser, we saw Soldier Boy behind Padalecki's character before it cut to the scene with Homelander and Soldier Boy together. Later, we see Padalecki's character in what appears to be some kind of supersuit in the middle of a very gory scene. During Fan Expo Boston (as reported by Collider) in August, Padaleck teased this about his character's connection to Soldier Boy: "I'll say this much — my character is very excited to meet Soldier Boy." In the segment we saw in the trailer, we're getting another look at a shocked Padalecki, with Collins in the mix this time. It's clear that Soldier Boy isn't too thrilled with Collins; the suit Collins is wearing suggests he might be tied into the whole god/religion run that Homelander is on – maybe something that Soldier Boy can't but into.

We've seen all too well what can happen when Soldier Boy unleashes his power. Look no further than how close he came to putting down Homelander for good. So it's interesting to see who he's unleashing on here. Unless we're victims of slick editing, it seems Butcher and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) are shocked by what they're seeing, but not necessarily afraid. Of course, Butcher is on a don't-give-a-fuck run, so that might explain it (Frenchie does seem a bit more "anxious" about the situation).

