The Boys Season 3 Film Wrap Earns "The Official Jack Quaid Thumbs Up"

As soon as Netflix's The Umbrella Academy announced that it had wrapped filming on its third season, we noted that the spotlight was going to start shining brighter and hotter on Amazon Prime and showrunner Eric Kripke's third season of The Boys. But then Jack Quaid had to go and spoil our fun on Friday via Instagram by announcing that filming on series has wrapped. "We fuckin' did it, y'all! Congrats to everyone who worked on Season 3 of ["The Boys"]. You all deserve a hug, and a drink… and a lot of therapy after what we just did. This thumb is for you! This season's our best yet! Can't wait for you guys to see it," Quaid wrote as the caption to a post that also included an image of that signature thumb that makes it all sorts of official.

Here's a look at Quaid's post from earlier today, sealed with "The Official Jack Quaid Thumbs Up" (copyright, trademark & LLC pending):

Earlier this week, it was time for another edition of Vought News Network's "Seven on 7" segment hosted by VNN anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison), done in the interest of offering equal time by Amazon Prime and showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. This time around, FBSA Director Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) & Vought announced a partnership to police supes (we're thinking Butcher's (Karl Urban) involved), while Vought's GalGear tactical gear for woman line (with "pink pistols") is doing quite well (as is A-Train's (Jessie T. Usher) new single "Faster"). From there, Homelander (Antony Starr) continues his personal PR campaign at a Vought-a-Burger opening. Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) attended Voughtland's opening of "Queen Maeve's Inclusion Kingdom" while Moonshadow will be appearing on the cover of VSPN' swimsuit issue.

Finally, Coleman wrapped up his report with a commentary on how unfair it is for the media to try to connect Vought to the Sage-Grove psychiatric facility (which Vought is buying to turn into a wellness center… uh-oh…). And don't miss the commercial for Vought+, the segment's sponsor and your one-stop-shopping streaming source for the best from Vought Studios, VSPN, Vought Soul, and the rest of the Vought library of films and series.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Vought News Network: Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman (September 2021) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cDu91paNTNQ)

Heading into the third season of The Boys, viewers can look forward to seeing Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead, The Americans) in the recurring role of supe Crimson Countess, along with Sean Patrick Flannery (The Boondock Saints), Nick Wechsler (Revenge), and Miles Gaston Villanueva (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) as three original supes characters. Villaneuva plays Supersonic, rumored to possibly have a personal connection with Starlight (Erin Moriarty). Flannery will play the weapon expert-sounding Gunpowder, while Wechsler will be taking on the role of Blue Hawk.