The Boys Season 3 Introduces Viewers to Paul Reiser's The Legend

Yesterday, we got the ten-ton tip that a popular character from the comics would be appearing in this week's episode of Amazon & Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. Yup, The Legend is showing up in S03E05 "The Last Time To Look On This World of Lies," and now we have our first look at Stranger Things 4 star Paul Reiser in the guest-starring role. First introduced in The Boys #7, The Legend is an elderly man who works as an informant for Butcher and his crew. What makes The Legend so important? Having been a comic editor & writer at Vought-American's Victory Comics, The Legend's work on superhero comics gave him an impressive knowledge of not just supes but also about Vought-American's darker history. It will be interesting to see if his storyline follows the comics, especially his connections to Queen Maeve.

In an interview with Variety, Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios Head of Global Television, discussed how things are looking with The Boys universe expanding:

"The Boys: Diabolical" Season 2? "There is absolutely the possibility. We were excited when we launched. We thought there was a two-fold opportunity with 'Diabolical.' One was to get 'The Boys' fans excited about and get it out early. But we also wanted to see if there was another bite of the apple once the mothership show returned, and we are seeing real engagement and growth of the show there. We've definitely had conversations with the producers about what the next installment would look like."

Untitled College-Based Spinoff? "We are thrilled, the dailies look great, we are excited about the cast that we have. It absolutely has 'The Boys,' it's part of the show, but I think the other thing we are excited about, it's different in its own way. It's definitely been a long road. I have to admit, when Eric Kripke came to talk to us about the spinoff, we were so excited about the potential of it, we told him we wanted it two years earlier than he said he could get it done. Eric has been great and brought great showrunners as well."

More Spinoffs? "There's ideas beyond the shows that we have. We want to pace ourselves. The launch of the show this season so far has really blown us away, and I wouldn't be surprised if you heard about more but for the time being, we are focused on this next show and making sure that it lives up to everything it needs to be, and so far, we are on track."