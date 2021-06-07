The Boys Season 3: Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy Is Reporting For Duty

Over the past few days, Jensen Ackles has been teasing viewers of Amazon Prime and showrunner & executive producer Eric Kripke's The Boys with the final reveal of his Soldier Boy costume and overall look. First, he shared a look at his training workout for the role and then followed that up with a preview image of the shield used by Vought's original supe- with the promise of a full reveal on Monday, June 7. Well, this might be one of the rare instances when Vought Intl. actually kept a promise because viewers got exactly that to kick off their week.

As production on the third season of the hit streaming series rolls on, here's a look at Ackles in full-on supes mode:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Boys (@theboystv)

"Soldier Boy is the original badass," costume designer Laura Jean Shannon said about the character she helped created the suit for. "Our goal was to highlight a bygone era of overt masculinity and grit. With that pedigree, we dove headfirst into baking in an all-American quality grounded in a military soldier's practicality with a heavy dose of old-school cowboy swagger. We knew that the actor had to have Steve McQueen looks and chops with a John Wayne attitude, luckily Jensen Ackles embodies all of that." For Kripke, it was good to finally let the fans see what's waiting for them in the third season. "When I cast Jensen as Soldier Boy, the first thing I said was, 'I'm most excited for you, because of the amazing process you'll go through with LJ, our Super Suit designer.' It took six months but the experience surpassed Jensen's expectations," he said. "LJ has made a work of art that tips its hat to the WWII Soldier Boy from the comics while taking it in a sleek new direction. And if you think the photos are cool, just wait till you see Jensen in action. It's one of my very favorite suits."

Kripke and Craig Rosenberg (Director, S03E01 "Payback") are also working on a spinoff series (a series order is expected soon) based on a Vought-sponsored college for the best of the best supes-wise. Though still in development with casting underway (see below), Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of The Boys spinoff (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Boys Season 2 – Official Trailer | Amazon Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MN8fFM1ZdWo&t=15s)

Lizzie Broadway (The Rookie, Bones) and Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Shane Paul McGhie (Deputy, Greenleaf), Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor, Young & Hungry), and Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), and Reina Hardesty (Brockmire) have been cast as young Supes attending America's only college exclusively for those with special powers (run by Vought International, of course). The series will explore the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test- competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and NightSky Productions. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer and showrunner on The Boys spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also executive produce.

