The Boys Season 5: Jensen Ackles "In For More Episodes" Than Expected

Jensen Ackles shared what he likes about playing Soldier Boy and offered some quick updates on The Boys Season 5 and "Vought Rising."

He's Dean Winchester on Supernatural. He's Russell Shaw on CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker. He's Mark Meachum on Prime Video's Countdown. Then there's Soldier Boy, from Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's (creator, Supernatural) The Boys. To say that the role was a different direction for Jensen Ackles to go in would be an understatement. Yet, he not only made it his own, but also (we can't believe we're writing this) brought a slice of humanity to the damaged supe along the way. But what is it about the character that keeps Ackles coming back?

"It's wild to play a character who is effectively the most powerful guy in the room, to walk into any room and know no one is a threat to me. It's fun to play that confidence and assuredness, especially while also playing this really out-of-date character. I have to channel my inner grumpy grandpa and expand on that to an offensive level. This isn't just a boomer—this guy's Greatest Generation," Ackles shared with Men's Health. "It's unbelievable writing by [showrunner Eric Kripke] and his team. The places he takes me and the things that he makes me say—when I read some of the stuff I have to say on camera, I think, Oh, this is so filthy. It's really outrageous."

As for the final season of The Boys, Ackles revealed that he was "actually in for more episodes than I thought I would be." He added, "They brought Soldier Boy back and brought him into the fold a little bit—but to what capacity, I can't say." Regarding the Ackles and Aya Cash-starring prequel, The Boys: Vought Rising, Ackles shared that he's "heard it described as The Boys meets Mad Men." He added, "I've only read the first two scripts, so I don't exactly know the whole direction, but once we really start getting into it, we'll have a much better sense."

