The Boys Star Antony Starr Dissects Homelander's Milk Kink/Obsession

The Boys star Antony Starr discusses how Homelander's obsession with milk started and how he and Showrunner Eric Kripke agreed to run with it.

On top of his narcissistic, psychopathic traits, Antony Starr developed another major quirk with Homelander, his milk obsession and fetish on the Prime Video series The Boys. It's become a bit of a comfort zone for the face of Vought to dive into any direct source of milk he can get, whether it's directly milking a cow from its source and indulging from a pail or his breastfeeding fetish with an oedipal complex with Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue) [Ed Note: We're avoiding spoilers for this week's episode]. Starr spoke to Rolling Stone (via Deadline Hollywood) about how the kink developed and how creator Eric Kripke kept it going.

The Boys Star Antony Starr on Homelander Milking His Obsession

"So my memory is it came up in the scripts — full credit to the writing team on this because it was so weird," Starr said. "It started with X-ray visioning my Oedipal mummy figure [Madelyn Stillwell] while she was breastfeeding, and me pining like that and having a jealous relationship with the baby. And then at the start of season two, I found some of her … Homelander found some of her breast milk in a freezer and lasers it, starts drinking it, gets caught."

After that scene, Starr thought it should catch on, and as the adage goes, "Great minds think alike." "And it was so funny and weird, and I think I sent Eric an email after that scene going, 'Dude, we gotta get as much milk in this show as possible. This is gonna be like a little motif or a signature thing. Like, we have to do it,'" the actor recalled. "And he was like, 'One step ahead of you, brother. I'm putting it in everything.' And so now every opportunity we get, the milk thing comes out. We don't have to do anything with it, either. If I just look at someone and sip milk, there's a twist to it. It's become a really fun thing. The fans have really glommed on to it. And enjoyed it."

You can check out the complete interview for more – including Starr comparing Homelander to convicted felon and GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump and their political climate similarities. The Boys streams on Thursdays on Prime Video.

