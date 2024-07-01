Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, prime video, season 4, the boys, trailer

The Boys Season 4 Ep. 6: An Invitation #ToTheTekCave? Uh-Oh (Trailer)

A wholesome evening at Tek Knight's - what could go wrong? Here's the trailer for Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys S04E06: "Dirty Business."

If you needed a reminder of the emotional rollercoaster that is Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, look no further than Episode 5: "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son" (directed by Shana Stein and written by Judalina Neira). In terms of the "shock and awe" aspects, we saw Homelander (Antony Starr) empowering The Seven (and some familiar Gen V faces) to unleash some serious "wrathful gods" stuff – with VNN's Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) being made an example of. Meanwhile, Butcher (Karl Urban) informs The Boys about the supes-killing virus – and the next thing we know, they have Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) out of prison, and everyone is fighting off Compound V-infused killer farm animals. And just when all seemed lost, Butcher pulled a swerve involving Dr. Sameer Shah (Omid Abtahi) that's kept Butcher's (and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Joe Kessler's – who we don't believe is real) virus hopes alive.

And yet, the episode's heartbreaking emotional moments are what won the day once again – including Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Daphne (Rosemarie DeWitt) facing the reality that even Compound V can't save someone when it's their time to go, with Simon Pegg delivering an award-worthy performance. Let's also not forget the father/daughter dynamic that Edgar and Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) had to confront after Neuman sold Edgar out, and Edgar learned that Neuman had injected Zoe (Olivia Morandin) with Compound V. Did we also mention that Frenchie (Tomer Capone) turned himself into the police to atone for his crimes?

That leads us to the following promo trailer for this week's chapter, the Anslem Richardson-penned "Dirty Business" – and it looks like now is a very bad time for The Boys to be down a member now that we've been cordially invited to a "wholesome evening" at Tek Knight's (Derek Wilson) place. I think we'll probably be a bit disturbed by what #ToTheTekCave really means… just a lucky guess:

The Boys Season 4: Eric Kripke on Sister Sage, Firecracker Insights

During an interview with EW, Kripke shared that Susan Heyward's Sister Sage and Valorie Curry's Firecracker represent the show's twisted take on two more superhero archetypes – "The World's Smartest Person" and "All-American! USA!" When it comes to Sage, Kripke notes that being "a tactical genius" will see her having Homelander's ear – making The Seven leader "much more dangerous." As for Firecracker, Kripke notes that the gun-loving supe sits somewhere to the far right of even VNN's Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) – and that she definitely has very similar traits to Donald Trump's potential VP pick, Kristi Noem. Here's a look at what else Kripke had to share about Sister Sage and Firecracker:

Kripke on Sister Sage: "It's such a funny power. A lot of superhero worlds have that character. Whereas most of them are usually really reedy white dudes, we wanted a Black woman who was raised in a low socioeconomic area, so no one f***ing listens to her. It's both commentary and satirical that you have literally the smartest person in the world that could cure all of society's ills, but she just can't get anyone to listen to her. So then she becomes a bitter misanthrope."

Kripke on Firecracker: "It turns out there's always crazier. Firecracker represents both members of the conspiracy-minded movements and the super extreme right-wing news media. That character has some surprising backstory that connects her to some of the characters in our world that it was just interesting to bring in one of those pistol-packing 'I shot my puppies' type of characters."

Eric Kripke on Having Some MCU Fun in During Episode 5

During Vought's big V52 event, fans of Homelander were treated to a look at what's in store for the Vought Cinematic Universe (VCU) up through… Phase 19?!? Yup, you read that right. There was even a very details graphic showing the films comprising Phases 7-10 along with their logos – from The Seven Reborn to Teenage Kix: Sex-Ed. By this point, we think it's pretty clear which certain "marvelous" film and series universe is being satirized. Shortly after posting a high-res version of the V52 slide on social media, Kripke was asked during an interview if he had gotten any feedback from the folks at Marvel Studios – good, bad, or anything in between

"I heard very casually and in passing that Marvel executives watch and like the show. But I haven't been given any names or anyone — just someone mentioned it to me in passing. I think it's done in good fun. Like I've said, I watch all the Marvel movies. I dig them. It's just the sheer amount of content is worth having a little fun with," Kripke shared during an interview with Variety. As for what will eventually happen to those projects, Kripke envisions it being similar to the fate met by many projects here in the real world as studios tried to self-correct some bad streaming business moves. "Well, let's be honest. At least half of them will be canceled for the write-off, and then a bunch will go on Vought+ [Vought's in-universe streaming service], and then a very few will hit the theater. It just seems to be how the business is these days," Kripke added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!