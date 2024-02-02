Posted in: Amazon Studios, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: amazon, Erin Moriarty, Megyn Kelly, opinion, prime video, the boys

The Boys Star Erin Moriarty Appreciates Support, Stories Being Shared

The Boys star Erin Moriarty posted a brief update, thanking those who offered their love, support, and personal stories over the past week.

The Boys star Erin Moriarty (Starlight/Annie January) has been one of those people that we've been able to rely on to offer us some great personal perspectives on the production process behind Prime Video & Showrunner Eric Kripke's hit streaming series. A large part of that has to do with social media – with Moriarty and the others understanding & appreciating the importance of keeping the fanbase in the loop on things. Unfortunately, that's also meant that Moriarty and a number of other female cast members have had to deal with some folks who think they're fans but are usually nothing more than misogynistic, gatekeeping, body-shaming trolls who get some kind of twisted high off of making people feel small. It was an issue that we covered back in September 2022 – and it's an issue that reared its ugly head in 2024.

Earlier this month, Moriarty found herself the target of more rumors & innuendo surrounding her looks & physical health – with ex-FOX "News" talking head & NBC News under-achiever Megyn Kelly getting in on the act. That led to Moriarty announcing that she would be rolling back her social media presence to find better & healthier ways to spend her time – but not before posting a lengthy smackdown against everyone who had been trolling her online (more on that below). Now, Moriarty has posted a brief update on Instagram Stories to share some love with everyone who has come out in support and who shared their own stories of having to deal with online hate – and to share a look at her reunion with "my little dude."

Here's a look at what Moriarty had to share in her original post from a few days ago, pushing back on a number of the accusations made by Kelly and others about her health & physical appearance while also opening up about the damage all of that toxicity has done to her over time:

Here's a look back at a screencap of Moriarty's post from September 2022 (which you can check out here), followed by the full text of the caption included with a screencap of the original article,"#IStandWithStarlight?: The Betrayal of Erin Moriarty by The Boys 'Fans'" (here):

"I do feel silenced. I do [feel] dehumanized. I do feel paralyzed. I've put blood, sweat, and tears into this role (over & over & over again), I've grown UP in this character's shoes (*emphasis on grown up – we change & evolve mentally AND physically). So with that I say: a) thank you to [butcherscanary] b) this does break my heart – I've opened up a vein for this role and the misogynistic trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against and c) everyone's going through their own battle(s); let's not add to that. I will never intentionally (and ESPECIALLY) publicly, add to yours. This has only strengthened my empathy muscle and to anyone who comes at me: I see you, I don't hate you, I only empathize and forgive."

