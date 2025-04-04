Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The White Lotus, Punisher, Twisted Metal & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Yellowjackets, Punisher, Superman, The Rookie, Twisted Metal, Wednesday, The White Lotus & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, April 4, 2025:

Ghosts Season 4 Returns: Here's Our S04E17: "His Girl Shiki" Preview

Elsbeth: Check Out Our S02E16: "Hot Tub Crime Machine" Preview

Killing Eve Appears to Be Getting a Spinoff Prequel Series: "Honey"

Matlock Returns Tonight! Here's Our S01E16: "The Johnson Case" Preview

Doctor Who: Russell T. Davies Confirms It: Mrs. Flood Is a Villain

The Bondsman Showrunner on Kevin Bacon, Series Casting & More

Bosch: Titus Welliver Reflects on Harry, Talks "Ballard" Spinoff

Daredevil: Born Again S01E07 Thoughts: Matt Murdock Rinses, Re-Beats

Doctor Odyssey S01E13 Preview: Max Just Can't Catch a "Spring Break"

Night Court: Julia Duffy on Why Series is "Wackier" Than Other Shows

Yellowjackets S03E09 "How the Story Ends" Preview: Whose Will Be Done?

Jon Bernthal on Penning Punisher Special: "Frank is in My Bones"

SNL 50: Jack Black Threatens to Go "Nacho Libre" on Elton John & More

Superman: DC Studios Releases Krypto-Focused CinemaCon Sneak Peek

King of the Hill Revival: Fans Will See Hank Hill "In a Whole New Way"

Doctor Odyssey S02: ABC, Ryan Murphy Having "Creative Conversations"

The Rookie Renewed: ABC, Alexi Hawley Series Set for Season 8 Return

AEW Dynamite Review: Unfairly Promoting the AEW Dynasty PPV

Twisted Metal: Samoa Joe Wants Us to Keep an "Eye Out" for Season 2

The Walking Dead: Dead City Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at Season 2

FUBAR: Schwarzenegger Series Will Be Back for Season 2 This June

Wednesday: Why Emma Myers "Was Kind of Scared" About Season 2 Return

SNL 50 Host Jack Black Throws The Horns During Read-Thru Look

One Piece Star David Dastmalchian on Season 2, Mr. 3 Advice & More

Doctor Who Season 2 Look Includes Heartbreaking Millie Gibson Moment

Why The White Lotus Composer Won't Be Checking In for Season 4

The Husbands: Juno Temple Set to Lead New Apple TV+ Comedy-Drama

South Park, SNL/Jack Black, Star Trek: SNW & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Americas: Check Out Our Exclusive Look at Ep. 9: "The West Coast"

Dope Thief: Check Out Our Exclusive S01E05: "Fear of God" Clip

