Posted in: Amazon Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: superman, the boys

The Boys: Starr Encourages Homelander Cosplay at "Superman" Showings

The Boys star Antony Starr is all about fans cosplaying as Homelander when they head out to see Superman, and he wants to spotlight you.

Article Summary Antony Starr encourages fans to cosplay as Homelander at Superman movie screenings for fun.

Fans are embracing the challenge, sharing photos and videos of Homelander costumes at theaters nationwide.

Starr wants to spotlight fans who tag him in Homelander cosplay at Superman showings on social media.

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke and Starr remind viewers that Homelander is a villain, not a hero to idolize or empathize with.

When it comes to Homelander, The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke and series star Antony Starr have made it painfully clear from the start that the leader of The Seven isn't someone to be admired or idolized. Basically, he's a psychotic narcissist with a god complex and a very large body count. But with the past week or so spent hearing from the cast and production team about the series wrapping filming for the final time, we appreciate Starr offering us something fun to talk about. In case you've been on another planet, DC Studios and writer/director James Gunn's David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult-starring Superman is opening worldwide this weekend after strong positive reactions from critics and viewers. Well, it seems some folks have decided to attend screenings dressed as Homelander – the opposition, if you will.

After checking out an early example, Starr posted, "This really needs to be an example to all. More people should turn up in rival costuming. It's a stud response." Since then, more fans have posted images and videos of themselves cosplaying as Homelander – so much so that Starr has issued a great "call to arms" on social media. "I am encouraging ALL those that dare to go to the 'Superman' movie dressed as Homelander. I will search for you if you tag me and feature you here. This is wonderful. God bless you all," Starr posted, along with a look at another fan in costume, posing next to a Superman standee. Here's a look at what Starr shared on Instagram Stories to encourage a whole lot of folks to get their "Homelander" on before heading out to the theater:

The Boys: Having Empathy for "Monster" Homelander Is "Surreal": Starr

During Entertainment Weekly's Awardist Drama Actors Roundtable with Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus), Tramell Tillman (Severance), Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale), Marisa Abela (Industry), and Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters), Starr shared how it still amazes him how anyone would still side with Homelander at this point. "We had a bunch of guys that we all kind of knocked them down a little, but on social media to say, 'This guy is not the hero of any story,'" Starr shared during the roundtable discussion. "They were really glorifying him; they loved him. Which is surreal."

In fact, based on how the character is introduced during the first season alone, Starr is still surprised that there would be so many folks siding with someone who would despise them in real life. "What I didn't expect was that people would be so conflicted around it and, you know, finding themselves finding empathy for this monster," he added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!