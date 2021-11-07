The Boys: VNN Report Offers Look at Sean Patrick Flannery's Gunpowder

If it's the seventh of the month, then you know it's time for Amazon and showrunner & EP Eric Kripke to take the high road and offer Vought News Network (VNN) a little "equal time" to get their side of things out to the masses. And how do they choose to do that? Though VNN anchor Cameron Coleman (the spot-on Matthew Edison) and his "Seven on 7" segment, offering a whole bunch of corporate-approved "news" updates that also offers viewers serious insights into The Boys Season 3. and with a new edition on the way this weekend). So here's a breakdown of what Coleman has on tap to pollute our ears with this go-around…

First up, it looks like Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), Hughie (Jack Quaid), and the FBSA (Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs) have been doing a quality job policing supes during their first 120 days- a fact that doesn't exactly sit well with Vought or Coleman.

Next, a look at the next heartbreaking chapter in the all-too-real story of hammer-handed supe Groundhawk, who finds himself back in Vought's Global Wellness Center for the fifth time. Hmmm… there's that "center" being mentioned again…

Following that, a commentary on US Secretary of Defense Robert "Bob" Singer (Jim Beaver) and the rumors that he's considering a run for The White House. We'll give you three guesses as to what Vought-via-Coleman thinks about that one.

And then we have some "Breaking News," with Vought confirming that A-Train's (Jessie T. Usher) exhibition race against Mr. Marathon is off (reportedly "for now") due to the returning member of The Seven being sent on a "sensitive classified mission."

After the commercial break (more on that in a minute), Coleman returns with a report on former Payback member (the same team that Laurie Holden's Crimson Countess was a member of) Gunpowder's (Sean Patrick Flannery) "Junior Shooter Program" in conjunction with the Vought Rifle Association (VRA). If you were thinking that it's a program to teach kids how to carry and use guns, you're absolutely right.

Move over, Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix & (sorry about this) Amazon, because it looks like Vought+ is seeing some impressive streaming growth. And as multi-faceted, entertainment-based propaganda machines go, it's a great way for Vought to start washing the brains of those not quite into Coleman's form of "journalism."

Finally, Coleman addresses the lawsuit being brought against Vought International by the law firm of Bremer & Bremer, which is representing those who were victims of "nonconsensual exposure to Compound V." Of course, Coleman sees those folks as being ingrates who didn't appreciate the "gift" that Vought gave them and are looking for a quick "handout." Ther only benefit to this segment? It's never a boring moment watching Coleman throw a fit.

But what would a Coleman segment be with a little blatant self-promotion on Vought's part and this time they went big with a plug for VoughtLand. From "Homelander Extreme Flight," "Soldier Boy, Ahoy!," and "Good Night, Starlight Fireworks Spectacular" to "Queen 'Brave' Maeve's Inclusive Kingdom," "Black Noir's Animal Adventures & Super Petting Zoo," and so much more. And is that Holden's Crimson we see performing? So with all of that in mind, here's a look at this month's edition of VNN's "Seven on 7":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Vought News Network: Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman (November 2021) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MvZIZ_PdAgI)