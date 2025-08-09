Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: herogasm, the boys

The Boys: Vought Confirms No Soldier Boy in Redacted "Herogasm Files"

Over in "The Boys" Universe, Vought Int. released the seriously redacted "Herogasm Files," the ones it claimed didn't exist.

If you've been following our "meta" coverage of what's going on over in the universe of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, then you know that Vought International spent a good chunk of July looking to shut down any links between the infamous "Herogasm" event (more on that below) and some of its supes – especially Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). In addition, the megacorporation wanted to make it clear that "there are no 'Herogasm Files' with a list of attendees," and that was nothing more than "fake news." Well, it turns out there are "Herogasm Files," and Vought is engaging in some serious PR gaslighting to get people to forget that they claimed they didn't exist. We're all getting the Trump/"Epstein Files" correlation, right?

"There's lots of misinformation floating around social media, but Vought NEVER said the Herogasm Files didn't exist. Being the most transparent company in America, we have decided to release what little we do have. No surprises here, Starlighters!" read the statement from Vought, with the following pages authorized by Homelander and Sister Sage for release. We're not going to say that it's heavily redacted (and highly suspect), we're just gonna say that they probably ran through two Sharpies on that):

Set between Issues #30 and #31 of the comic book series and the first stand-alone miniseries, Herogasm finds Butcher and the crew crash Vought's ultra-secret annual supes debauchery-fest, otherwise known as "Herogasm." Over the course of the six-issue series, our heroes wade through a sea of sex, drugs, and other vices to learn more about Vought's overall plan, as Homelander's mental descent continues. On the live-action side of things, "Herogasm" was the title of the sixth episode of Season 3 (directed by Nelson Cragg and written by Jessica Chou), and it didn't shy away from the sex by any means. But the episode would prove to have much more going on than just spotlighting the long-running and debaucherous annual event (as we addressed in our original review).

There's lots of misinformation floating around social media, but Vought NEVER said the Herogasm Files didn't exist. Being the most transparent company in America, we have decided to release what little we do have. No surprises here, Starlighters! pic.twitter.com/lcUcmPFQPj — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) August 9, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"It's a shame we even have to address this, but Vought can confirm rumors of a superhero orgy known as Herogasm are FAKE NEWS. Furthermore, there are no "Herogasm Files" with a list of attendees like Soldier Boy, Liberty, and Deep. The idea that Soldier Boy, pictured here with the love of his life, would organize yearly debauchery is absolutely RIDICULOUS," a representative from Vought posted on social media last month, originally denying that the "Herogasm Files" existed:

It's a shame we even have to address this, but Vought can confirm rumors of a superhero orgy known as Herogasm are FAKE NEWS. Furthermore, there are no "Herogasm Files" with a list of attendees like Soldier Boy, Liberty and Deep. The idea that Soldier Boy, pictured here with the… pic.twitter.com/XMrmY5yRrv — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) July 14, 2025 Show Full Tweet

