The Boys: Vought Goes "Deep" on Dawn of the Seven Re-Re-Release

So with filming rolling along on the fourth season of Amazon and EP/Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys and filming just wrapped on the college-based spinoff series Gen V, it seems like things are going pretty well in the real world. So for this go-around, we're jumping back into the show's universe for a "meta" follow-up to something we covered back in May. That was when we were "treated" to the release of the "official trailer" for Vought International's cinematic "shlockbuster" Dawn of the Seven. But what made that drop particularly important was that it gave director Adam Bourke's (PJ Byrne) cut the level of appreciation he believed it deserved after a very passionate but not a**holish #ReleaseTheBourkeCut campaign (we're looking at you, Zack Snyder zombies). Then, we had a chance to see how things went down during the film's red carpet and premiere screening. Well, if you thought Vought International was done milking that film for every penny it can squeeze out of it, then maybe you should consider watching another show. Because not only is Dawn of the Seven getting a re-re-release, it's getting a 4:3 black and white version, an enhanced 3D version, and then "the fun cut" that includes over 2 hours of additional material. And the best part? Vought++ subscribers walk away with a free churro with the purchase of a ticket. Yup. Not a t-shirt. Not a keychain. Not even a can cozy to keep things cold. A churro. Oh, and based on what we're seeing in the poster below? We're guessing there's a "Deep" cut, too?

And here's a look back at the original trailer for Vought Studios' Dawn of the Seven:

In July, Kripke covered a ton of topics in his interview with Variety (check out the complete interview with a ton of other details here), with highlights focused on Butcher (Urban), Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Soldier Boy (Ackles), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell):

So Should We Be Expecting Ryan to Go "Brightburn"? "Ryan is a really important piece of the story because he's half Becca, half Homelander. If Butcher can figure out how to get his shit together and get the kid back, that could be the single best weapon they have against Homelander. But vice versa. If Homelander wins the kid over, that's apocalyptic because then there's two Homelanders. It's like a child drama with apocalyptic stakes. It's like 'Kramer vs. Kramer' meets 'Avengers: Endgame.' So that will be a really rich story moving forward."

How Will Butcher React to Knowing He's on a "Crazy Ticking Clock"? "He's got so much to do that he hasn't done. And everything that he's tried to do up to this point has exploded in the most horrible way. What we find fascinating about the question we're asking about Butcher is, is he self-aware enough to realize that he's causing his own misfortune? Is he self-aware enough to actually see if he can change? Those are some of the interesting conversations we're starting to have for Season 4."

Maeve's Leaving Will Make Things Tougher for Starlight… at Least Until She Returns? "I don't think 'The Boys' will end without Maeve showing up again… We needed a way to sort of gracefully get Maeve out of the show, let her head for the exit. Obviously, we didn't want to kill her and fall into the tropes of gay characters and bisexual characters in shows getting killed. We wanted to do the opposite of that and send her off and give her a happy ending with Elena. The best way to do that was, well, take away her powers, and she's not useful in the fight anymore. And we did that because Annie can't really grow into her own until all the characters that are around to protect her are gone. It was important for her next step for her mentor characters and her protector characters to go away. And so it's only up to Annie. There's no one left but Annie. So what is she going to do?"

Black Noir Is Dead! Long Live Black Noir! "Without spoiling anything, I will just say this: When you have a silent character in a mask, he's reasonably easy to recast… If you notice in the flashbacks of this season, it was a different actor [Fritzy-Klevans Destine], and perhaps the reason we did that is so that if we were to recast Noir, we could recast him with Nathan [Mitchell, the original Black Noir actor].

Just Because Soldier Boy's on Ice Doesn't Mean He Can't Return… Right? "The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window. We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."