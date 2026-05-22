Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: marvel, Tamashii Nations

Unleash The Hulk with S.H. Figuarts Newest Brand New Day Release

It is time to prepare for a Brand New Day, as Tamashii Nations has unveiled their newest set of Marvel S.H. Figuarts figures

Article Summary Tamashii Nations unveils a new S.H. Figuarts Hulk inspired by Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Bruce Banner’s return.

This Hulk figure ditches the Endgame look for a more primal, Avengers-style design with body hair, gray streaks, and bulk.

Digital Coloring Technology, interchangeable heads, and movable finger hands give Hulk sharper expressions and dynamic posing.

Standing over 8 inches tall, S.H. Figuarts Hulk is priced at $100, with Amazon preorders live ahead of a 2026 release.

Get ready to swing back into action with Marvel Studios as they prepare for the fourth Spidey film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. New and old Marvel characters will be making an appearance, including the return of Bruce Banner. However, Bruce's return can only mean one thing, and it looks like Spider-Man is about to be caught in the middle of it as he now has to take on the Hulk! Tamashii Nations is now giving fans a new look at how Hulk could appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day with a new S.H. Figuarts release.

This new figure brings the Hulk back to his more primal appearance, moving away from his Avengers: Endgame design and toward a more Avengers look. This jolly green Avenger features massive muscle definition, ripped pants, visible body hair detailing, and a dash of gray hair. Tamashii Nations used their "Digital Coloring Technology" to give Hulk more lifelike facial expressions, with some impressive head sculpts that help capture his rage. Standing at over 8" tall, the figure will tower over your standard Marvel S.H.Figuarts releases, including the new S.H. Figuarts Brand New Day Spider-Man. Pre-orders are going in and out of stock on Amazon, with Hulk priced at $100 and set for a 2026 release.

S.H. Figuarts Hulk from Spider-Man: Brand New Day

"The Hulk from "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" joins S.H.Figuarts! The muscular sculpting in each part of the body gives a sense of volume; the expression is powerful thanks to the use of "Tamashii Digital Coloring Technology"; and the body's surface texture and detailed depiction of body hair recreate a muscular physique and a wild, primal character!"

S.H. Figuarts The Hulk has a new look for the new movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day! The Hulk's expression has been reproduced with more precision by Tamashi Digital Coloring Technology

The included interchangeable head parts will allow you to create scenes from the film in a more emotional way

The included interchangeable wrists with movable fingers will allow you to add expression to his hands while posing

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