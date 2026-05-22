Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: conan the barbarian, mezco toyz

Return to the Pit with Mezco Toyz New One:12 Conan The Barbarian

Mezco Toyz has put up pre-orders for their new One:12 Collective Conan The Barbarian (1982): Pit Fighter Edition

Article Summary Mezco Toyz opens pre-orders for the One:12 Conan The Barbarian Pit Fighter Edition based on the 1982 film.

The 6-inch Conan The Barbarian figure features over 28 points of articulation for dynamic arena battle poses.

Three interchangeable heads, swappable headgear, blades, armor, and a vest recreate Conan’s brutal pit fighter look.

Conan The Barbarian Pit Fighter Edition is priced at $116 through Mezco Toyz with a December 2026 release date.

Mezco Toyz has just unveiled their newest One:12 Collective figure with the Conan the Barbarian (1982): Pit Fighter Edition. This new release throws fans straight into the blood-soaked arena days of Conan the Barbarian, capturing the legendary warrior's rise before he became a conqueror. Inspired by the iconic 1982 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger , the figure faithfully recreates Conan's brutal pit-fighter era in action figure form. Conan is ready for battle with an impressive assortment of detailed accessories and screen-accurate gear, starting with three interchangeable heads and two swappable headgears.

Standing roughly 6" tall with over 28 points of articulation, Conan the Barbarian Pit Fighter Edition is designed to bring the movie's harsh gladiator sequences to life. To do so, Mezco Toyz included punching daggers, forearm blade gauntlets, gladiator armor pieces, and a vest to pair with his rugged pit fighter attire. Witness and display the rise of a legend directly from 1982 with this impressive release that Conan or Arnold fans will not want to miss. Pre-orders are already live on the Mezco Toyz Online Store for $116 with a December 2026 release date.

One:12 Collective Conan The Barbarian (1982): Pit Fighter Edition

"Straight from the 1982 cult classic Conan the Barbarian, Conan the Barbarian enters the arena in his brutal Pit Fighter look, inspired by the unforgettable scenes that helped forge him into a legend. Before becoming a warrior feared across kingdoms, Conan was forced into a life of slavery—fighting in deadly gladiator pits for the entertainment of the masses. Through endless battles and brutal training, he transforms from captive to conqueror, sharpening the strength and fury that would eventually fuel his quest for vengeance against Thulsa Doom."

"The One:12 Collective Pit Fighter Conan captures this iconic chapter from the film with screen-inspired detailing and accessories pulled directly from his arena appearances. Featuring three interchangeable head portraits inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger's likeness in the film, Conan can be displayed with multiple distinct expressions ranging from calm intensity to full battle rage."

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