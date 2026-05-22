Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: conan the barbarian, mezco toyz
Return to the Pit with Mezco Toyz New One:12 Conan The Barbarian
Mezco Toyz has put up pre-orders for their new One:12 Collective Conan The Barbarian (1982): Pit Fighter Edition
Article Summary
- Mezco Toyz opens pre-orders for the One:12 Conan The Barbarian Pit Fighter Edition based on the 1982 film.
- The 6-inch Conan The Barbarian figure features over 28 points of articulation for dynamic arena battle poses.
- Three interchangeable heads, swappable headgear, blades, armor, and a vest recreate Conan’s brutal pit fighter look.
- Conan The Barbarian Pit Fighter Edition is priced at $116 through Mezco Toyz with a December 2026 release date.
One:12 Collective Conan The Barbarian (1982): Pit Fighter Edition
"Straight from the 1982 cult classic Conan the Barbarian, Conan the Barbarian enters the arena in his brutal Pit Fighter look, inspired by the unforgettable scenes that helped forge him into a legend. Before becoming a warrior feared across kingdoms, Conan was forced into a life of slavery—fighting in deadly gladiator pits for the entertainment of the masses. Through endless battles and brutal training, he transforms from captive to conqueror, sharpening the strength and fury that would eventually fuel his quest for vengeance against Thulsa Doom."
"The One:12 Collective Pit Fighter Conan captures this iconic chapter from the film with screen-inspired detailing and accessories pulled directly from his arena appearances. Featuring three interchangeable head portraits inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger's likeness in the film, Conan can be displayed with multiple distinct expressions ranging from calm intensity to full battle rage."