Posted in: Events, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Pac Man, Pac-Man Snack Breaks

Pac-Man: Snack Breaks Reveals In-Person Los Angeles Events

To mark the debut of the new Pac-Man: Snack Breaks animated series on YouTube, two in-person events are happening in Los Angeles

Article Summary Pac-Man: Snack Breaks premieres on YouTube, launching a new animated shorts series from Bandai Namco and Cartuna.

Los Angeles fans can celebrate Pac-Man with live events on May 22 and May 24, including meet-and-greets and giveaways.

Pac-Man appears at Funko Hollywood and Bandai Namco Level Up locations with raffles, games, and in-stadium promos.

Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac players can grab a free birthday hat across PS5, Xbox, Switch, and PC during the celebration.

Bandai Namco is celebrating the launch of the new Pac-Man: Snack Breaks animated shorts with some live events and more to mark the occasion. In case you missed the news, this is the first proper animated series based on the video game in a long time, putting Pac-Man and other characters from that universe of characters in a whole new short-form series by animation studio Cartuna. As part of the celebration of the series' debut, there will be two events in Los Angeles tonight (May 22) and on May 24, as well as some freebies in the latest Pac-Man title. Kidn of a shame there aren't more events happening outside of LA, but there's not a lot we can do about that. We have more details on all of that below.

Pac-Man: Snack Breaks Celebrates The Show's Debut The Weekend in Los Angeles

The debut episode of Pac-Man Snack Breaks animated shorts is now live. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., in partnership with animation studio Cartuna, produced the animated series, which follows Pac-Man as he leaves Pac-Village for the fast-paced, neon sprawl of New Pac City, where everyday life bursts into high-speed, snack-fueled adventures. With Team Ghost always on his tail, Pac-Man's boundless optimism is the ultimate power-up. Directed by Noah Pardo with lead producers Adam Belfer, James Belfer, Monica Mazel, Garrett Beltis, and Ben Bishop, the series features a bold, retro-inspired visual identity and fast-paced comedic storytelling tailored to digital audiences. Pac-Man: Snack Breaks can be watched on the Pac-Man official YouTube channel, with new episodes to follow monthly.

Free In-Game Item

Celebrate Pac-Man's birthday with the release of a free in-game birthday hat for all players in Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac, the remake of the beloved action platformer. Run, chomp, and butt-bounce across Pac-Land in the most celebratory fashion with the new birthday hat, available for all the game's platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam. For more information on the game, visit the game's website.

Live Events

Continuing Pac-Man's month-long celebration, fans in Los Angeles will have the chance to meet Pac-Man at the Funko Hollywood store today, highlighting the recent launch of the new Loungefly licensed accessories collection with special giveaways and raffles as well. Sports fans can participate in the birthday celebrations at the Bandai Namco Level Up arcade in Angel Stadium on May 22 and BMO Stadium on May 24, with Pac-Man meet and greets, giveaways, games, and special in-stadium promotions.

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