Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: william shatner

William Shatner Performs "Rage" from His Upcoming Heavy Metal Album

On stage, Star Trek legend William Shatner performed "Rage" from his upcoming heavy metal album, "A Gathering of Forces."

Article Summary William Shatner took the stage to perform “Rage,” offering a first live taste of his upcoming heavy metal album.

Shatner revealed A Gathering of Forces includes six original metal songs and six covers he created with collaborators.

William Shatner’s new album features metal icons like Zakk Wylde, Ritchie Blackmore, Henry Rollins, and more.

Shatner says A Gathering of Forces channels imagination, honesty, and chaos with covers of Sabbath, Priest, and Maiden.

As an actor, William Shatner is a national treasure, providing over seven decades of on-screen and stage work with his biggest signature role as Capt. James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise, playing the role for the better part of three decades from 1966 to 1994 in live-action. He's also an accomplished author, host, director, producer, and musician. As a musician, his delivery is more akin to spoken word, but he's covered several songs like the Beatles' "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds," Bob Dylan's "Mr. Tambourine Man," and Elton John's "Rocket Man." His most successful album was "Seeking Major Tom," his third, released in 2011, which features covers of Pink Floyd's "Learning to Fly," David Bowie's "Space Oddity," and Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody." His latest foray is a heavy metal album, "A Gathering of Forces," on which he appeared on stage to perform the song "Rage."

William Shatner Performs "Rage" on Stage from His Heavy Metal Album "A Gathering of Forces

In the introduction (via The Hollywood Reporter), Shatner offered a preview of the album before performing "Rage." "I was asked to do a heavy metal album," the Canadian actor began. "I wrote six heavy metal songs and covered another six. One of those songs, Robert and I wrote is called 'Rage.'" The album, announced in February, from Cleopatra Records features a variety of all-star collaborators like Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osborne), Ritchie Blackmore, Edgar Froese (Tangerine Dream), Wayne Kramer (MC5), and Henry Rollins (Black Flag, The Rollins Band).

"Metal has always been a place where imagination gets loud," Shatner said in the release. "This album is a gathering of forces—each artist bringing their fire, their precision, their chaos. I chose them because they have something to say, and because metal demands honesty." As far as the album's experimental nature, "I've spent a lifetime exploring in both reality and fiction," he said. "Now I am stepping out into the unknown once again with my new project in heavy metal. I am covering Black Sabbath, Judas Priest and Iron Maiden as well as a number of new songs written by my team. The whole project is destined for this year. I hope you will join me in the exploration."

William Shatner performs his new song "Rage" from his upcoming heavy metal album. pic.twitter.com/sGDGschPNs — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 21, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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