The Boys: Vought Rising Previews Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy & More

A new preview for Showrunner Paul Grellong's The Boys: Vought Rising offers great new looks at Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy and others

With production set to get underway on Showrunner Paul Grellong's Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) and Aya Cash (Clara Vought, aka Stormfront)-starring The Boys: Vought Rising this month, Prime Video dropped something big for fans earlier today on social media. "Once upon a time, these four were as American as apple pie. Say hello to Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, Mason Dye as Bombsight, Elizabeth Posey as Private Angel and Will Hochman as Torpedo in VOUGHT RISING – a new origin story from the world of The Boys – in production this month," was the caption to the Instagram post that offered looks at how all four characters will appear in the prequel spinoff series.

Along with Ackles and Cash, the spinoff prequel also stars Will Hochman (Blue Bloods), Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria), Jorden Myrie (Bridgerton), Nicolò Pasetti (Industry), Ricky Staffieri (The Bear), Brian J. Smith (Sense8), Mason Dye (Stranger Things) and KiKi Layne (The Old Guard 2).

The Boys Spinoff "Coming-of-Age Story" for Soldier Boy: Jensen Ackles

Previously, Ackles touched on what differentiates the prequel series from the flagship series and what he's looking forward to from it during "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Novi, Michigan" from Creation Entertainment. Noting that the series will be looking at Vought through a "different lens" because it focuses on the "genesis" of it all, Ackles explained how the spinoff will be a kind of "coming-of-age story" for Soldier Boy in that it's about him developing an understanding of himself and his role in things. Referencing Soldier Boy's exchange with Butcher (Karl Urban) in Season 3 about their fathers, Ackles added that the series will have a "different flavor" as it builds upon aspects of Soldier Boy's past that we know and the insecurities that he's developed. Yes, Ackles even uses the word "vulnerability." Okay, we're sold.

Here's a look at what Ackles had to share about what the upcoming spinoff has in store for Soldier Boy (and once again, huge thanks to Fangasm for being kind enough to share the clip):

Speaking with Collider for an extended interview in June regarding his career supporting his new Prime Video series Countdown, Ackles shared that he is excited to examine how Soldier Boy was in his own time and not time-displaced as we've seen him for most of The Boys. "I'm excited to explore what that world looks like and feels like and sounds like, and see how those characters come to life in that setting," Ackles shared. "I've been playing Soldier Boy in modern day, but I've been playing him like he's kind of an old guy. He's a grandpa from back in the day, so it'll be interesting to now play him with contemporaries." Of course, just because it's a 50s-set prequel doesn't mean it's going to lack in that The Boys "uniqueness" when it comes to storytelling: "It may be like an odd explanation of how we've ended up where we are." Will Hochman (Blue Bloods) and Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria) have joined the cast, though their respective roles are being kept under wraps.

