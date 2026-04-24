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The Vampire Lestat, Spider-Noir, SNL UK & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL UK, The Vampire Lestat, It: Welcome to Derry, Spider-Noir, Matlock, Doctor Who, The Boys, and more!

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with new raw footage teasing his music and Daniel’s book.

SNL UK, Spider-Noir, It: Welcome to Derry, and Doctor Who headline a packed lineup of TV news and previews.

Matlock, The Boys, Daredevil: Born Again, and Law & Order updates keep the television and streaming buzz rolling.

From Tracker and Vox Machina to Lanterns and Star City, catch the standout stories shaping today’s TV conversation.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tracker, SNL UK, The Vampire Lestat, It: Welcome to Derry, Law & Order: SVU, Spider-Noir, Clueless, The Legend of Vox Machina, Lanterns, Star City, Get Jiro, Matlock, Doctor Who, The Boys, Daredevil: Born Again, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, April 24th, 2026:

The Vampire Lestat Drops Billy Idol/"Dancing with Myself" Track

Tracker Season 3: Here's an Early Look at S03E19: "Chain of Custody"

SNL UK: Nicola Coughlan Made Quite an Impression at Glastonbury 2017

The Vampire Lestat On His Music & Daniel's Book in New "Raw" Footage

Did It: Welcome to Derry Season 2 Get Announced Vatican/Pope-Style?

AEW Dynamite: Ospreay Kidnapped, MJF Crashes Out, Darby Retains

Fear Factor: House Of Fear Gets FOX Green Light for Second Season

Law & Order: SVU S27E18: "Gimmick" First Look: Jake Goes Fanboying

Seth Rollins Storms Off NFL Morning Show as WWE CelebMania Continues

Clayface Is A Horror Film That Takes Place Before Superman

Spider-Noir Introduces Silvermane, Sandman, Tombstone & Megawatt

Clueless: Peacock Reportedly Passes on Silverstone-Starring Series

The Legend of Vox Machina S04 Trailer: A New Evil Reunites Our Heroes

Lanterns Motion Poster: Hal & John – Only One Can Wear the Ring

Warner Bros Shareholders Approve Paramount Skydance Deal Because Money

Star City Trailer: Apple TV's "FAM" Spinoff Offers New Perspective

Get Jiro: Adult Swim's Anthony Bourdain Adaptation Set for SXSW London

The Boys, Heartstopper, The Vampire Lestat & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Matlock Showrunner Asked For Season 3 Delay – And For Good Reason

Law & Order: Stabler/Benson "Happiest When They're Together": Hargitay

Landmark ITV Documentary Series "Up" Set to End with 70 Up

Doctor Who: Is There a Traitor in UNIT? Is The Doctor in Danger?

The Boys: Erin Moriarty on Starlight's Major Family Moments in S05E04

SNL UK Host Nicola Coughlan Gave Us Yet Another Reason to Love Her

Going Dutch Season 2 Finale: Can "NATOcean's Eleven" Save Stroopsdorf?

Animal Control S04 Finale Preview: Frank's Man Nipples For the Win?

Half Man S01E01 Preview: Richard Gadd's New Series Debuts Tonight

The Hunting Party: Check Out What's Ahead with S02E11: "Dylan Miles"

Law & Order: SVU S27E18: "Gimmick" Preview: Fight Game Turns Deadly

Law & Order S25E18: "Ride or Die" Preview: Maroun Takes on Her Mentor

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E17 Preview: Country Club Clients

Daredevil: Born Again: Ritter on Jessica Jones Return, Initial Plans

Ghosts S05E17: "The Investor" Preview: Are Woodstone Plans in Peril?

Matlock Season 2 Finale Preview: Will Matty Bring Senior to Justice?

The Sentinels: New French WWI/Sci-Fi Series Finds Home with BBC

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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