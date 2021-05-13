The Breakup of SCU Proves AEW's Stories Are Too Emotional

What's up with this storyline between Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian? Best friends for years, pledge to combat a losing streak by vowing to break up SCU if they lose one more match together, going on an incredible win streak, earning a shot at the tag team titles, and then losing in a bloody, hard-fought battle due to lots of cheating from The Elite. Even The Chadster, who is personally offended by everything AEW stands for, couldn't help but get a little misty-eyed at the end of that match. This is totally unfair, and not the way you're supposed to do things.

In WWE, to lessen the emotional blow on fans, tag teams are broken up randomly with at most a week or two of build. That prevents it from causing too much of an emotional strain on the viewer, and that's the way The Chadster likes it. It's the way it should be. Why can't Tony Khan play by the rules? Why does AEW have to do things differently? Do they not realize that WWE is the biggest wrestling company in the world? Trust that WWE knows what they're doing, Tony Khan!

On the bright side, AEW did follow the WWE playbook in kind of quietly just moving Scorpio Sky onto another storyline without mentioning his ties to SCU, so at least they seem to be learning something. It will take a while before Tony Khan truly figures out the wrestling business the way WWE has it figured out, but The Chadster is sure that, if they set their minds to it, AEW can one day be the respectable #4 wrestling show (behind Raw, Smackdown, and The Chadster's beloved NXT) that The Chadster knows they can be.