The Chosen One: Netflix's Millar, Gross Adapt Releases New Key Art Netflix released new key art for The Chosen One, its live-action adaptation of writer Mark Millar & artist Peter Gross' American Jesus.

It's been a long & winding road when it comes to Netflix's live-action series adaptation of writer Mark Millar and artist Peter Gross' American Jesus. Back in September 2022, we learned that the series was going by the name El Elegido, and Millar, Dianna Agron & Tenoch Huerta took viewers on a tour of the set to offer a visual sense of what viewers can expect. And then when 2023 kicked off, Millar shared an update that they were getting ready to "conclude the series in a couple of weeks." And now, we have a very good sign in the form of new key art that was released for The Chosen One, with a quote from Millar addressing how important relocating to Mexico was for the series. As for a release date? Sorry, but for now? "Coming Soon."

Here's the tweet that was sent out earlier today, as well as a look at Millar's tweet reactions:

The Chosen One — based on the graphic novel American Jesus created by writer Mark Millar and artist Peter Gross — is coming soon pic.twitter.com/Inq2RPTy1Q — Netflix (@netflix) March 28, 2023

Coming soon: THE CHOSEN ONE, the @netflix adaptation of the American Jesus trilogy I created with artist & co-creator @PeterGrossArt. A little boy finds out he's the new Jesus Christ & will grow up to face the Antichrist in The Apocalypse. Official poster below… pic.twitter.com/E61CwKpB2f — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) March 28, 2023

And here's a look back at Millar's tweet from earlier this year, dropping an update on how things are going:

Thank you! Fun to watch it playing out in the real world just as we conclude the series in a couple of weeks too! :) https://t.co/0ock2ogZMZ — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) January 8, 2023

Here's a look at the behind-the-scenes featurette on The Chosen One (titled "El Elegido" then), ending with a "To Be Continued…" that gives us the impression that we should be getting more of these soon:

Jodie, a twelve-year-old boy in Baja California, suddenly discovers he has Jesus-like powers: he can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk, and, perhaps, even raise the dead! As the Evangelical and the Yaquí leaders in town try to get him to use his powers to save mankind, all Jodie wants to do is impress the girl he likes and stand up to his bullies. As Jodie struggles and eventually comes to terms with his destiny, everything gets thrown for a loop when he realizes he's discovered the truth about his identity.

Back in May 2021, Millar offered an update on where things stood, sharing, "The development for 'American Jesus' is coming along beautifully in the talented and capable hands of Everardo Gout (Marvel's Luke Cage, Sacred Lies) and Leopoldo Gout (Molly's Game, Instinct). I'm blown away by the creative choices that Netflix has allowed us, and particularly since this series will feature Spanish and English dialogue." Well, those creative choices were impressive enough to get production underway, with Millarworld confirming via Twitter that filming on the project was getting underway in Mexico close to a year later.