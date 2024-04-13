Posted in: Movies, NBC, TV | Tagged: chris farley, josh gad, lorne michaels, michael h. weber, Paul Walter Hauser, saturday night live, scott neustadter, snl, The Chris Farley Show

The Chris Farley Show: Paul Walter Hauser Cast, Josh Gad Directing

With Josh Gad directing and Paul Walter Hauser set to star, "The Chris Farley Show" will spotlight the late SNL actor & comedian's life.

Just as Saturday Night Live prepares for its 50th anniversary, there are two biopics on the way. The first is SNL 1975 by Jason Reitman, which chronicles the timeline before the NBC variety series' first show, and the second will be based on The Chris Farley Show: A Biography in Three Acts, which celebrates the life of the late cast member, actor, and comedian who passed in 1997. A script is being developed based on the work written by Chris Farley's brother, Tom Farley Jr., and Tanner Colby. Attached to direct are actor Josh Gad (Shrunk), who would mark his theatrical debut behind the camera, with SNL creator Lorne Michaels producing through his Broadway Video.

The Chris Farley Show Production Details

Attached to star in The Chris Farley Show is Emmy Award-winner Paul Walter Hauser. Penning the script is Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber; both wrote the Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six and the Hulu original film Rosaline (2022). Hauser has been a staple on TV and film with appearances in Netflix's Orion and the Dark, Old Dads, Cobra Kai, AppleTV's The Afterparty and Black Bird, Peacock's Bupkis, and Disney's Cruella.

Farley joined SNL out of the famed Second City comedy troupe in Chicago in 1990 in a robust cast that also featured the likes of his best friends Adam Sandler and David Spade, Phil Hartman, Dana Carvey, Julia Sweeney, and Mike Myers. The bulk of characters he played often reflected the actor and comedian himself as high energy, physical, over-the-top, and insecure. Some of his biggest characters and sketches include motivational speaker Matt Foley; Barney, the prospective larger dancer hoping to make it to Chippendales opposite Patrick Swayze's Adrian, Newt Gingrich; Todd, one of Bill Swerksi's Super Fans, who often suffers a heart attack from the overly greasy foods served at the restaurant; and political commentator Bennett Brauer, who loves to use air quotes, on Weekend Update. While the actor was able to enjoy some success in films after SNL, his final roles were in 1998 comedies Almost Heroes and Dirty Work, released posthumously.

