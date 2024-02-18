Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: chris farley, nbc, robert smigel, saturday night live, snl, Tom Schiller

SNL: Robert Smigel Reflects on Chris Farley & What Could've Been

SNL writer Robert Smigel reflected on the late Chris Farley and what could have been, sharing a video example of Farley's comedic brilliance.

It's hard to believe that on February 15th, Chris Farley would have turned 60. The actor and comedian, who lived large every which way, including his infamous battles with his personal demons, passed at the age of 33 following an overdose in 1997. Writer Robert Smigel, known for his puppet character Triumph the Insult Comic Dog and his legendary comedy career, posted from the character's social media account reflecting on what Farley meant to him and the potential for greatness if he not succumbed to his demons.

SNL: Robert Smigel Remembers Chris Farley on What Would Be His 60th Birthday

"Chris Farley would be 60 today & of course that's a shock. So you watch this incredible SNL performance & laugh uncontrollably and then, just as quickly, feel heartbroken knowing how much he missed & how much we missed. He could've played anyone from Shrek to Willy Loman. RIP. -R S," Smigel wrote, referencing Farley's final voiceover role in the DreamWorks film that was recast with SNL castmate Mike Myers and the lead character in the Arthur Miller play Death of a Salesman. The clip highlighted was from season 17th from Tom Schiller, who wrote the hidden camera "Schiller Visions – Hidden Camera Commercials: What are they hiding?" that surprised coffee aficionados with what they're drinking. The first is a couple who's informed they're drinking Columbian coffee crystals.

Host Knorben Knussen (Schiller) discussed the behind-the-scenes work to get that ideal reaction. The other highlighted reaction was an "unused camera take." Michael Huff (Farley) reacts not well and over-the-top as he flies into a rage (as consistent with many of Farley's characters), first throwing down the table. He proceeds to grab the server yelling, "You lied to me!" repeatedly. As the crowd is panicking and his "wife" is trying to stop him, the restaurant staff is trying to subdue him as his onslaught continues by throwing pies they happen to have on hand. Pies land on this older couple as Huff continues to laugh maniacally. The carnage stops when the cook hits him over the head with a frying pan. The segment was followed by an interview segment with a bandaged-up, more restrained Farley about being "angry" about his experience. SNL airs on Saturday late-nights on NBC.

Chris Farley would be 60 today & of course that's a shock. So you watch this incredible SNL performance & laugh uncontrollably and then, just as quickly, feel heartbroken knowing how much he missed & how much we missed.He could've played anyone from Shrek to Willy Loman. RIP. -RS pic.twitter.com/YOFs3FXglr — Triumph® ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴsᴜʟᴛ ᴄᴏᴍɪᴄ ᴅᴏɢ™ Headquarters💩 (@TriumphICDHQ) February 15, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!