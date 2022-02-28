The Cleaning Lady S01E08: Thony Goes "Full On Gangsta" to Save Luca

With tensions & dangers rising and time running short, this week's episode of FOX's The Cleaning Lady finds Thony (Élodie Yung) needing Arman's (Adan Canto) help if she's to get Luca (Sebastien LaSalle & Valentino LaSalle) to Mexico for the surgery that he needs. But if you've been following the series up to this point then you know that nothing is ever east for Thony, and this time is no exception. Because Hayak (Navid Negahban) wants answers from Arman, and nothing looks to be taking priority over that. Except this is Thony and her son we're talking about, so as the title implies (and as you're about to see in the following preview images, overview, and promo)? She's willing to go "Full On Gangsta" with anyone standing in her way. Could this be Thony's "breaking bad" moment?

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 8 "Full On Gangsta": Thony enlists Arman's help to get to Mexico for Luca's transplant, but plans go dangerously off course when Hayak finds out Arman is lying to him. Thony finds herself in a desperate situation, forcing her to call upon both the former doctor and the newfound "gangsta" in herself

And in this following clip, Canto and Oliver Hudson discuss the deadly battle of wills between Arman and Garret, and their thoughts on who they believe will come out on top:

From executive producer/writer Miranda Kwok ("The 100"), executive producer/showrunner Melissa Carter ("Queen Sugar") and executive producers Shay Mitchell ("You," "Pretty Little Liars"), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez, THE CLEANING LADY is an emotionally driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor, THONY, (Élodie Yung, "The Hitman's Bodyguard") who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son LUCA (Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle). With her son diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder and her husband, MARCO (Ivan Shaw, "Insecure"), struggling with a gambling addiction and unable to get a visa, Thony is left to save the boy on her own. Where she once had it all – a successful career as a doctor, loving husband and family, Thony is now in Las Vegas with her sister-in-law, FIONA (Martha Millan "The OA"), waiting for a matching bone marrow donor for Luca, while struggling to make ends meet as an undocumented worker.

However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, through an unexpected run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate, ARMAN MORALES (Adan Canto, "Designated Survivor," "The Following"), she becomes a cleaning lady for their operation. Crossing into a world of moral greys, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent GARRETT MILLER (Oliver Hudson, "Scream Queens") who is in pursuit. Using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld, Thony does what is necessary to save Luca – even if it means sacrificing her own soul in the process.

Based on the original Argentine series and produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment, The Cleaning Lady stars Élodie Yung (Thony), Adan Canto (Arman Morales), Martha Millan (Fiona), Oliver Hudson (Garrett), Sebastien & Valentino LaSalle (Luca), Faith Bryant (Jaz), and Sean Lew (Chris). This week's guest cast includes Josette Canilao as Dara Oum, Ivan Shaw as Marco, Liza Weil as ASAC Katherine Russo, Eva De Dominici as Nadia, Harold Fisch as Carlos, Navid Negahban as Hayak Barsamian, Jonathan Medina as Julio, RJ Wagner as Dealer, Ivan Hernandez as Bellhop, Eric T. Esparza as Waiter, and Rafael Velasquez as Surgeon. Miranda Kwok (The 100) developed the series and is a writer and executive producer. Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar) is the showrunner and executive producer. Shay Mitchell (You, Pretty Little Liars), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega, and Paola Suarez also are executive producers. Kwok wrote the pilot, which was directed and executive-produced by Michael Offer (Homeland, Longmire).