The Continental: John Wick Prequel Series' Season 2 Chances Not Good

Producer Basil Iwanyk discussed The Continental and the prospects of Season 2 - and it doesn't sound good for the "John Wick" prequel series.

Earlier this year, word came down that the new streaming series John Wick: Under the High Table was in development, with Robert Levine (The Old Man, Black Sails) set as the writer and showrunner, and "John Wick" director Chad Stahelski directing the pilot. What made this announcement particularly big was that the series is set to serve as a spinoff sequel to what's been going on over on the film side of things (including the buzz about a new film). But what about Peacock's prequel series, Colin Woodell-starring The Continental? Based on what "John Wick" and The Continental producer Basil Iwanyk had to share during a recent interview in support of the 10th anniversary of John Wick.

"I think we were happy with season one. I think that we talked a little bit about season two. But I think the feeling is if we're going to have something on television in the 'John Wick' universe, this Robert Levine version that we went out with, that we're negotiating with somebody, is probably the better option for the John Wick content in the TV world," Iwanyk shared with The Direct, making it clear that the franchise wants to look to its future and not its past moving forward. "So, I loved making [The Continental]. I love[d] the 70s of [it]. I loved Albert Hughes. Everything about it. I think it was a really cool, crazy idea for it. I think now we want to put together something that is going to inform more of what the future of the franchise is going to be, yeah."

Woodell was joined on Peacock's The Continental by Ayomide Adegun, who portrayed a young Charon (based on the late Lance Reddick's character); Peter Greene, who donned the fedora of Uncle Charlie (based on the tight-lipped body disposal expert); Mel Gibson, as Cormac; Ben Robson as Frankie; Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles; Jessica Allain as Lou; Mishel Prada as KD; and Nhung Kate as Yen. The series was developed, written, and executive produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward & Shawn Simmons. Albert Hughes (Parts 1 & 3) and Charlotte Brandstrom directed the three chapters, with Hughes also executive producing. In addition, Thunder Road Pictures' Basil Iwanyk & Erica Lee, as well as Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Marshall Persinger, also executive produced the Lionsgate limited series.

