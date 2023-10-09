Posted in: Netflix, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: netflix, preview, Season 6, teaser, the crown

The Crown Season 6 Teaser, Key Art Confirm Part 1 Set For November

With Part 1 set for November 16th (and Part 2 on December 14th), here's the date announcement teaser & key art poster for Netflix's The Crown.

Our previous looks at the sixth & final season of Netflix & series creator Peter Morgan's The Crown focused on Prince William (Ed McVey) & Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy), as well as a wedding invitation teaser image for His Royal Highness Charles, The Prince of Wales (Dominic West) and Ms. Camilla Parker Bowles' (Olivia Williams) impending nuptials. But for this go-around, we're learning the streaming series will be ending its run over the course of two parts – in November and December. And we have a date announcement teaser focusing on Imelda Staunton's Queen Elizabeth II to confirm the news. But before we get to that, we have a beautiful & heartbreaking key art poster focusing on Elizabeth Debicki's Diana, Princess of Wales – as well as one spotlighting Staunton's Queen Elizabeth II:

With Part 1 set for November 16th and Part 2 set for December 14th, here's a look at the date announcement teaser for the sixth & final season of Netflix's The Crown:

His Royal Highness, Charles, The Prince of Wales (Dominic West) and Ms. Camilla Parker Bowles' (Olivia Williams), impending nuptials – here's a look:

"[Camilla] was actually left utterly exposed to whatever mud was being slung at her," Williams revealed to Tudum back in 2022. "That was a challenge for us, to actually keep finding the joy between the two of them and to try and work out what the magical thing is between them that clearly makes them such a happy and successful and supportive and humorous couple now, in this very successful marriage." West added, "There was a certain sort of bonding in being the less popular couple and feeling slightly righteous about it, that they've been unjustly served." And now, here's a look back to the early set of preview images that were released back in April:

With the sixth & final season set to hit the streaming service later this year, Netflix's The Crown sees Imelda Staunton reprising her role as Queen Elizabeth II. Also set to return are Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Bertie Carvel takes on the role of Tony Blair. Salim Daw is Mohamed al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla is Dodi Fayed. Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards have been tapped to portray Princes William and Harry in earlier episodes, with Luther Ford taking over for the latter later in the season.

