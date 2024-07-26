Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: eddie redmayne, Lashana Lynch, peacock, The Day of the Jackal

The Day Of The Jackal Teaser: Peacock Previews Eddie Redmayne Thriller

Set for November 7th, Peacock debuted a teaser trailer and preview images for Eddie Redmayne-starring thriller series The Day Of The Jackal.

The Day Of The Jackal is a new thriller series coming to Peacock on November 7th. The show was teased during the broadcast of the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics tonight. It stars Eddie Redmayne, Lashana Lynch, Úrsula Corberó, Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O'Neill, Nick Blood, Sule Rimi, and Florisa Kamara. The show follows an assassin for hire (Redmayne) being chased by a British intelligence officer, leaving destruction in their wake.

The Day Of The Jackal Debuts This Fall (Official Overview)

An unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal (Eddie Redmayne), makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake.

This is not a role that I would picture Redmayne in, but the trailer and images make this look like it has a good hook to it. Lynch is a favorite too. So, I will give this a fair shot. That they made sure to give this a prime slot during the opening ceremonies of the Olympics only says that they expect some big things from this show. It will debut on November 7th on Peacock.

Written by Ronan Bennett and directed by Brian Kirk, Peacock's The Day of the Jackal is executive-produced by Bennett, Kirk, Redmayne, Gareth Neame & Nigel Marchant (Carnival Films), Sam Hoyle (Sky Studios), and Sue Naegle – with Lynch as a co-executive producer. Frederick Forsyth serves as a consulting producer, with Chris Hall also producing.

