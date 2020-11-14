The Different Animators and Studios Behind The John Lewis Christmas Ad

The John Lewis Christmas 2020 ad just landed, lifting hearts across the nation. But who are the different animators or animation studios, and which section did they create? And where can you find more of their work? Well, I knew a coup,e and found the rest…

Chris Hopewell is an English music video director and screenprinted poster maker. He has directed videos for Radiohead, Franz Ferdinand, The Killers, Scissor Sisters, Louis XIV, The Knife, The Offspring and several other bands. His video for Radiohead's "There There" received an award for art direction at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Hopewell co-founded the company Collision Films . He also co-directed with Crispian Mills on the film A Fantastic Fear of Everything starring Simon Pegg.

Sylvain Chomet is a French comic book writer, artist, animator and film director. His comics include Secrets of the Dragonfly, The Bridge in Mud, Léon-la-Came, Ugly, Poor, and Sick, winning the highest awards in French comics. His first animated film was the classic BAFTA-winning, Oscar-nominated The Old Lady and the Pigeons and his first feature film was The Triplets of Belleville or Belleville Rendez-vous, twice nominated for Oscars.

Andy Gent and Anthony Farquhar Smith of Archfilm Studios are puppet makers and animators, best known for their work on Corpse Bride, Frankenweenie, Coraline, The Fantastic Mister Fox and Isle Of Dogs.

Anna Mantzaris is a Swedish Animation Director. Her short films, But Milk is Important and Enough won European Animation Awards, Vimeo Best of the Year and Walt Disney and Audience award at Ottawa International Animation Festival. Her most recent film 'Good Intentions' premiered at BFI London Film Festival and was awarded at London International Animation Festival among others.

French directors collective MegaComputeur have selected for Annecy festival, South by South West and their short film 'Hors Piste' won a Student Bafta in Animation.

Anete Melece is a Latvian illustrator, studied visual communication at the Art Academy of Latvia (BA) and animation at Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Art (MA). She is an illustrator and animation filmmaker currently based in Zürich.

And animation studio Shotopop based in Dalston, London brought it all hope so the different styles would link up together into one film…