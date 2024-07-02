Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: apple tv, Colin from Accounts, Evil, Kris Mrksa, Patrick Brammall, Ryan David Jahn, The Dispatcher, thriller

The Dispatcher: Patrick Brammell Tapped for Apple TV+ Series Thriller

Patrick Brammall is set for The Dispatcher, an upcoming new thriller series from Apple TV+, adapted from award-winning author Ryan David Jahn.

Apple TV+ announced a new six-episode thriller, The Dispatcher, starring Australian actor and Gotham Award winner Patrick Brammall in the lead role. The Dispatcher is set in Australia, so Brammall doesn't have to leave home. The series is adapted by acclaimed writer and executive producer Kris Mrksa ("Requiem," "No Escape," "White House Farm") from CWA John Creasey Dagger Award-winning author Ryan David Jahn's book of the same name. Brammall has been the co-star and co-creator of acclaimed comedy series Colin from Accounts and a subtle and nuanced but thankless role on Evil as the heroine's hapless husband used as a pawn by Satanic forces.

In The Dispatcher, police detective Ian Hunt's (Brammall) life fell apart 10 years ago when his young daughter Maggie disappeared without a trace. Now working as a police dispatcher, the only thing that has kept him going is his implacable refusal to accept that she might be gone forever. When he receives a distress call from a young girl he is certain is Maggie, he will stop at nothing to find her and reunite his broken family, whatever the cost. The series is executive produced by Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta at 60Forty Films, with executive producers Mrksa and Joanna Werner at Werner Film Productions.

The Dispatcher joins a slate of acclaimed, thrilling dramas on Apple TV+, including the high-octane hit Hijack, starring and executive produced by SAG and Golden Globe Award winner Idris Elba; the beloved, multi-BAFTA Award-winning Slow Horses, led by Academy Award winner Gary Oldman from the bestselling spy novels by Mick Herron (a personal favorite of ours here at Bleeding Cool); and the recently announced Down Cemetery Road, starring Academy Award winner Emma Thompson and Golden Globe Award winner Ruth Wilson, among others. At this point, Apple TV+ has the biggest lineup of good shows you haven't heard of or watched, as well as the biggest lineup of new Science Fiction TV series than any other network or streamer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!