The Eric Andre Show S06E04 Preview: Jon Hamm, Kevin Spacey & Bad Magic

With two new episodes hitting Adult Swim tonight, here's a preview of what's in store for Jon Hamm during his visit to The Eric Andre Show.

Co-hosts Felipe Esparza, Reese W, Krft Punk, the mysterious "The Fridge Keeper"? Check! A new house band? Check! Small, 15-minute bites of pure, unadulterated madness being run by its twisted ringmaster, Eric Andre? Check! Okay, it sounds like we have everything we need for another pair of episodes from the sixth season of Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show. With only hours before that happens, we're getting a sneak preview of S06E03, with Good Omens 2 star Jon Hamm being greeted by a very naked Andre before being asked some loaded questions about Kevin Spacey and possibly being a witness for the prosecution when a magic trick goes very, very wrong.

And don't forget that the line-up of familiar faces this season includes Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm, Lil Nas X, Raven-Symoné, Diplo, Daymond John, Meagan Good, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill, Lil Yachty, Cheech Marin, and more. Now, here's a look at how Hamm handled "The Eric Andre Experience," with two episodes hitting Adult Swim screens later tonight:

Welcome to Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show Season 6!

Invoking the tantric swag of sex god Eros, season six is guaranteed to be the most high-octane, stone-cold, no-holds-barred, mind-blowing, emotionally mature late-night show in the history of mankind. Eric is back behind the desk like never before; ripped, shredded, full of energy, complete with beads of sweat dripping down from his taut nips onto his glistening six-pack abs. Watch pampered celebrities regret their choices, rappers get the runaround, and a slate of street pranks so egregious they collectively inspired a record 30 phone calls to 911.

And here's a look at the extended interview segment for Lil Nas X, followed by looks at what Jaleel White and Mia Khalifa went through during last Sunday night's season-opener:

Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show is produced by Abso Lutely Productions and executive produced by Andre, season director Kitao Sakurai, Mike Rosenstein, Dave Kneebone, and Dan Curry, who also serves as head writer.

