The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Madripoor Tourism Site Goes Live

When it comes to viral marketing, Marvel doesn't believe in doing half-assed especially when it comes to their fictional areas of the world like Sokovia, Wakanda, and now Madripoor. Introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Madripoor is an insular city-state located in the Indonesian archipelago in Southeast Asia. Established in the 19th century, the city thrived with its nightlife culture and lawlessness. It was one of the first international stops for Sam Wilson/Falcon (Antony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) on the trail for the rogue super-soldier formula with guidance from Baron Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl). It's also where they also meet former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) on the lamb from authorities herself. Now Marvel and Disney launched a simple, but stylistic tourism site for Madripoor.

The front page at Exploremadripoor.com contains rotating background cutscenes from Falcon and Winter Soldier obviously not highlighting any of the faces and you can toggle music. The site is split into four hubs with Madripoor Map About, Hightown Nightclub, Book a Charter for Buccaneer Bay, and Brass Monkey Saloon at Lowtown. You don't even need to access it from the menu as you can naturally scroll down to view those same options in sequential order. For the About page, the headline reads "Explore Madripoor" followed by the text, "Welcome. Arts, culture, and nightlife meet as one. Whether you're searching for the luxury and relation of Hightown, the authenticity and edge of Lowtown, or the endless night skies above Buccaneer Bay, it's all here for you. Welcome to Madripoor."

The Hightown page, highlighting an illuminated skyscraper, reads, "Step above the velvet ropes of the Hightown Nightclub into a level of glamor found nowhere but Madripoor. The beautiful, the powerful, the socializers and fun-seekers meet on the dance floor and relax in luxurious lounges. The experience will stay with you for a lifetime!" The Buccaneer page shows serene waves with the text "By day, it's the bustling hub of Madripoor shipping commerce, by night you'll indulge in a luxury charter cruise, designed just for you. You and the pirates of Madripoor-past will be one people, as you gaze upon the same stars they once used to navigate these waters." The site's description of Lowtown is "Get a taste of the authentic Madripoor with a visit to the Brass Monkey Saloon in Lowtown. Indulge in a signature cocktail and soak in the atmosphere of this true part of Madripoor's past and most definitely our present!" New episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stream Fridays on Disney+.