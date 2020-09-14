The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Sebastian Stan Post A Good Sign?

If you're looking at the bottom-right of your screen, you're noticing that we're now in the month of September. Considering you're not already about halfway through Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it should be pretty obvious by now that the live-action Marvel Studios series didn't make its August 2020 premiere window due to COVID-19 production delays. When the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring series didn't appear on the streaming service's promo video for the month's upcoming programming, the writing was pretty much all over the wall. What impact further delays may have on additional Marvel/Disney+ series such as Loki and WandaVision remains to be seen- but it appears there may be some bright light shining at the end of the production limbo tunnel and production has apparently resumed.

Stan took to Instagram to post an image taken of the two on set (very meta having a picture taken while taking a picture of someone), with a caption looking to put minds at ease when it comes to COVID precaution concerns.

View this post on Instagram Friends. Social distancing since November '19. A post shared by Sebastian Stan (@imsebastianstan) on Sep 14, 2020 at 9:43am PDT

Back in July, series star Daniel Brühl explained during an interview that he wasn't sure when he would be heading back to work on the series: "We were affected by the coronavirus whilst we were shooting the show, so hopefully we'll be able to return very soon. We were not able to finish and to wrap it up. That's still something that we have to do. Fingers crossed that it will happen, as soon as possible."

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier features Anthony Mackie aka Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier) returning to their feature film roles, alongside Emily VanCamp (SHIELD agent Sharon Carter), Daniel Bruhl (Baron Zemo), Wyatt Russell (John Walker aka US Agent), Desmond Chiam (Now Apocalypse), and Miki Ishikawa (The Terror: Infamy). Noah Mills (The Enemy Within, The Brave) and Carl Lumbly (Supergirl, Alias) were recently cast in undisclosed roles.