The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Wyatt Russell on Becoming US Agent

If you're anyone but the Flag Smashers, the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier set up for new character arcs well in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's never-ending expansion of content. Among them is John Walker played by Wyatt Russell, who found a new identity no longer in Steve Rogers' shadow becoming US Agent in the episode "One World, One People." The former Captain America spoke to Vanity Fair about his character arc, his new ally in Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and what's ahead for John.

"When I went to see the costume, I thought there'd be a lot to deal with. It was…it's really the exact same costume but it's just black and red," Russell said describing his fitting like a deflated "kid on Christmas". "It's cool that it's a different color but it's like, the same suit. It provided a fun thing for me and Julia beyond what was on the page in that scene." Falcon and Winter Soldier producer Nate Moore described Louis-Dreyfus' character to Marvel.com. "Whenever we talked about Valentina, even in the writer's room, she was sort of a more acerbic, funnier, but darker Nick Fury… Someone who knows her secrets, who's not afraid to operate in the moral gray area, but maybe who isn't as inherently altruistic."

How John Walker Struggled to Fit in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The John Walker of the TV series shared a similar fate to his comic counterpart as he was stripped of the title of Captain America for using excessive force. The comics had him as part of the West Coast Avengers after "John" was declared dead by the U.S. government. While Russell is cognizant of John's controversial nature, there is a level of empathy he hopes fans come away with. "Hopefully you were taken from someone who you really are set up to despise down the journey of understanding where he came from," he said. "Whether or not you like it or agree with it, you're going to understand why he's doing it." Russell remained ambivalent about his role and future in the MCU. "Part of the way I approached Marvel was it's all your last time you're going to do it," he said. "Marvel operates in a really cool way where they don't make decisions before they see what works. I'm not a part of any of this decision-making, obviously." The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is available to stream on Disney+.