The Falcon and the Winter Soldiers Sam Wilson Cap Arrives With Diamond

We finally have our answer on who the next Captain America is as Sam Wilson takes up the mantle. This move is straight out of Marvel Comics, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier brought it to life with the remarkable series. Diamond Select Toys is wasting no time on releasing one of the biggest reveals of the season finale in 7" form. Featuring his appearance straight from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson wields the shield and has 16 points of articulation. He will come with removable wings, swappable hands, his shield, and redwing accessories. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier fun does not end there as Winter Soldier is also getting a new Marvel Select figure. This figure is not from the live-action series but brings the comic book version to life with a great arsenal of accessories. Bucky will get a pistol, machine gun, sniper rifle, and a Hydra crate, allowing him to take on any threat in his wave.

Both figures are available for purchase right now on Disney Shop for only $29.99. The Sam Wilson Captain America is a game-changer as it expands the MCU into a new direction and gives fans a truly great figure. With a Gentle Giant Studios sculpt, Marvel fans will not want to miss out on either of these figures, and links for Cap and Bucky are located below along with descriptions and pictures. Excelsior!

"Captain America Collector Edition Action Figure – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Marvel Select – Based on his final appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney +, this Special Collector's Edition Action Figure of Sam Wilson comes suited up in a finely detailed red, white and blue Captain America uniform. In addition to having 16 points of articulation, this figure comes with removable wings, interchangeable hands, shield, and drone accessories."

Special Collector's Edition Action Figure

Detailed paint and sculpting

Likeness of actor Anthony Mackie

Features 16 points of articulation

Accessories include six interchangeable hands, shield, and drone

Removable wings

Digitally sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios

Based on final appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+

"Winter Soldier Collector Edition Action Figure – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Marvel Select – Inspired by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney +, this Special Collector's Edition Action Figure of the Winter Soldier features 16 points of articulation and finely detailed paint and sculpting. The pistol, machine gun, sniper rifle, and Hydra crate accessories allow you to recreate exciting moments from the series."