The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, Man of the People? S01E03 Preview

Here's our look at NBC's Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe-starring The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S01E03: "Put It on Your Cabbage!"

Article Summary Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe return in NBC's Reggie Dinkins S01E03, "Put It on Your Cabbage!"

Tobin pushes Reggie to confront the public, aiming to salvage his tarnished reputation and career.

Monica uncovers surprising truths about Brina, adding new intrigue to the episode's plot twists.

Catch previews, episode details, and Daniel Radcliffe's insights on working with Tracy Morgan.

We've got NBC and Showrunners Robert Carlock and Sam Means' Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe-starring The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins back on our screens tonight after last week's big two-episode Monday night debut. In S01E03: "Put It on Your Cabbage!" Tobin (Radcliffe) convinces Reggie (Morgan) that one of the best ways to rehabilitate his image is to leave the confines of his open and go out among the people. There's no way that could go wrong… right? Here's a look at the official overview, images, sneak peek, and more for tonight's episode – along with Radcliffe discussing the new series and working with Morgan during an interview with NBC's TODAY.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins "Put It on Your Cabbage!" Preview

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 1 Episode 3: "Put It on Your Cabbage!" – Tobin urges Reggie to leave the house and face the outside world; Monica learns there's more to Brina than meets the eye. Directed by Maurice Marable and written by Meredith Scardino & Evan Susser.

Disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe). In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past. The series also stars Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall. The lineup of guest stars this season includes Ronny Chieng, Craig Robinson, Heidi Gardner, Anna Camp, Corbin Bernsen, and Megan Thee Stallion.

NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is executive-produced by Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Bevel Gears, Means Ends Production, and Streetlife Productions, Inc. produce.

