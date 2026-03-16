The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S01E05 Preview: It's For the Kids

Reggie and Monica relaunch their football camp, facing off against rival duo Jerry and Tisha Basmati.
Guest stars this week include Craig Robinson, Heidi Gardner, and Megan Thee Stallion as Denise.
Arthur finds himself attracting attention from Denise, sparking new comedic dynamics on the show.
The episode is directed by Reginald Hudlin and written by Robert Carlock and Sam Means for NBC.
Tonight's episode of NBC and Showrunners Robert Carlock and Sam Means' Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe-starring The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins has some big-time talent on tap for tonight's episode: S01E05: "You May Hug Your Hero." When Reggie (Morgan) and Monica (Erika Alexander) restart their football camp for kids, they wind up in the crosshairs of their old rivals, Jerry and Tisha Basmati (Craig Robinson, Heidi Gardner). Meanwhile, Arthur (Radcliffe) catches the eye of Megan Thee Stallion's Denise. See what we mean? With that in mind, we have the official overview, images, trailer, and sneak peek for tonight's episode:
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S01E05 Preview
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 1 Episode 5: "You May Hug Your Hero" – Reggie and Monica restart their youth football camp and face off against their old rivals, Jerry and Tisha Basmati. Directed by Reginald Hudlin and written by Robert Carlock & Sam Means.
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Precious Way as Brina, Erika Alexander as Monica — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: Heidi Gardner as Tisha Basmati — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: Heidi Gardner as Tisha Basmati — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Precious Way as Brina, Erika Alexander as Monica, Heidi Gardner as Tisha Basmati — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: Heidi Gardner as Tisha Basmati — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: Jalyn Hall as Carmelo — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: Erika Alexander as Monica — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Precious Way as Brina, Jalyn Hall as Carmelo, Erika Alexander as Monica — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins, Erika Alexander as Monica, Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins, Erika Alexander as Monica, Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Craig Robinson as Jerry Basmati, Heidi Gardner as Tisha Basmati — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Craig Robinson as Jerry Basmati, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: Craig Robinson as Jerry Basmati — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Craig Robinson as Jerry Basmati, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins, Heidi Gardner as Tisha Basmati — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins, Craig Robinson as Jerry Basmati — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: Jerry Basmati's All-Star Football Camp — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins, Craig Robinson as Jerry Basmati — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Craig Robinson as Jerry Basmati, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: Craig Robinson as Jerry Basmati — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: Craig Robinson as Jerry Basmati — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Jalyn Hall as Carmelo, Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: Jerry Basmati's All-Star Football Camp — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: Heidi Gardner as Tisha Basmati — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Precious Way as Brina, Erika Alexander as Monica — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: Precious Way as Brina — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Erika Alexander as Monica, Precious Way as Brina — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins, Erika Alexander as Monica — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins, Erika Alexander as Monica — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins, Craig Robinson as Jerry Basmati — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: Heidi Gardner as Tisha Basmati — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured in this screengrab (l-r) Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin, Megan Thee Stallion as Denise — (Photo by: Screengrab /NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"You May Hug Your Hero" Episode 105 — Pictured in this screengrab (l-r) Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin, Megan Thee Stallion as Denise — (Photo by: Screengrab /NBC)
Disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe). In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past. The series also stars Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall. The lineup of guest stars this season includes Ronny Chieng, Craig Robinson, Heidi Gardner, Anna Camp, Corbin Bernsen, and Megan Thee Stallion.
NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is executive-produced by Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Bevel Gears, Means Ends Production, and Streetlife Productions, Inc. produce.