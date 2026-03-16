Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S01E05 Preview: It's For the Kids

Here's our preview for NBC's Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe-starring The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S01E05: "You May Hug Your Hero."

Article Summary Reggie and Monica relaunch their football camp, facing off against rival duo Jerry and Tisha Basmati.

Guest stars this week include Craig Robinson, Heidi Gardner, and Megan Thee Stallion as Denise.

Arthur finds himself attracting attention from Denise, sparking new comedic dynamics on the show.

The episode is directed by Reginald Hudlin and written by Robert Carlock and Sam Means for NBC.

Tonight's episode of NBC and Showrunners Robert Carlock and Sam Means' Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe-starring The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins has some big-time talent on tap for tonight's episode: S01E05: "You May Hug Your Hero." When Reggie (Morgan) and Monica (Erika Alexander) restart their football camp for kids, they wind up in the crosshairs of their old rivals, Jerry and Tisha Basmati (Craig Robinson, Heidi Gardner). Meanwhile, Arthur (Radcliffe) catches the eye of Megan Thee Stallion's Denise. See what we mean? With that in mind, we have the official overview, images, trailer, and sneak peek for tonight's episode:

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S01E05 Preview

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 1 Episode 5: "You May Hug Your Hero" – Reggie and Monica restart their youth football camp and face off against their old rivals, Jerry and Tisha Basmati. Directed by Reginald Hudlin and written by Robert Carlock & Sam Means.

Disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe). In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past. The series also stars Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall. The lineup of guest stars this season includes Ronny Chieng, Craig Robinson, Heidi Gardner, Anna Camp, Corbin Bernsen, and Megan Thee Stallion.

NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is executive-produced by Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Bevel Gears, Means Ends Production, and Streetlife Productions, Inc. produce.

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