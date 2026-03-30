Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S01E07 Preview: Denise Returns

Megan Thee Stallion's Denise returns in tonight's episode of NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, S01E07: "The World is Full of Beaks."

On one hand, Arthur (Daniel Radcliffe) isn't looking for his personal life to become part of Reggie's (Tracy Morgan) documentary. On the other hand, Reggie doesn't really seem to care too much about that. With that in mind, we have a preview for tonight's episode of NBC and Showrunners Robert Carlock and Sam Means' The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, S01E07: "The World is Full of Beaks." Based on the images below, it would seem now would be the perfect time for Megan Thee Stallion's Denise to make her return, which she does! Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and sneak peek at tonight's episode:

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S01E07: "The World is Full of Beaks"

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 1 Episode 7: "The World is Full of Beaks" – Tobin tries to keep his personal life separate from the documentary, but Reggie doesn't make it easy for him; Monica helps Brina with her music career. Directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller and written by Mamoudou N'Diaye & Evan Susser.

Disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe). In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past. The series also stars Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall. The lineup of guest stars this season includes Ronny Chieng, Craig Robinson, Heidi Gardner, Anna Camp, Corbin Bernsen, and Megan Thee Stallion.

NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is executive-produced by Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Bevel Gears, Means Ends Production, and Streetlife Productions, Inc. produce.

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