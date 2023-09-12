Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: , , , ,

The Fall of the House of Usher Official Trailer, Images Released

Set to arrive on October 12th, here's the official trailer & preview images for Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy's The Fall of the House of Usher.

When Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy's The Fall of the House of Usher – their upcoming series take on Edgar Allan Poe's 1839 short story (and other works) – arrives on October 12th, it was a time of reckoning for Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood). The CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company will be forced to confront the sins of his shady past when each of his children begins to die in mysterious and horrifically brutal ways. How's that for a set-up to some perfect Halloween season viewing? Thankfully, you don't have to just take our word for it. With a month to go, we not only have a new set of preview images to pass along but also an official trailer that does an excellent job of setting the right "make sure your doors are locked" mood.

Carla Gugino as Verna in episode 102 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023
Bruce Greenwood as Roderick Usher in episode 106 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023
(L to R) Bruce Greenwood as Roderick Usher, Kyliegh Curran as Lenore Usher, Ruth Codd as Juno Usher, Crystal Balint as Morella Usher, Matt Biedel as Bill-T Wilson, Mary McDonnell as Madeline Usher, Henry Thomas as Frederick Usher, Igby Rigney as Toby, Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher, Aya Furukawa as Tina, T'Nia Miller as Victorine LaFourcade, Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym, Rahul Kohli as Napoleon Usher, Kate Siegel as Camille L'Espanaye, Sauriyan Sapkota as Prospero Usher in episode 101 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
T'Nia Miller as Victorine LaFourcade in episode 103 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023
Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym in episode 106 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023
Carla Gugino as Verna in episode 105 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023
Ruth Codd as Juno Usher in episode 106 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023
Mary McDonnell as Madeline Usher in episode 106 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023

Here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher, set to hit the streaming service on October 12th:

From Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, a wicked horror series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. Ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.

"It's batshit crazy in the best possible way," Carla Gugino shared with Netflix. "It has quite a lot of very dark humor, but also really touches the soul." Regarding her shape-shifter Verna and her connection with another Poe character, Gugino adds, "There is a fantastical supernatural element to the story, and she is the manifestation of that. You could say she's the executor of fate or the executor of karma."

Image: Netflix

Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher stars Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Bruce Greenwood, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyleigh Curran, Paola Nunez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, and Robert Longstreet. Based on a number of Poe's works, the eight-episode series is created by Flanagan, who will direct and executive produce along with his Intrepid Pictures partner Macy as well as Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Intrepid Pictures' Melinda Nishioka will co-executive produce the project.

