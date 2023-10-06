Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, the fall of the house of usher, trailer

The Fall of the House of Usher Trailer: She's Coming For Them All

Carla Gugino's Verna takes center stage in the following teaser trailer for Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy's The Fall of the House of Usher.

In a little less than a week, Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood) will have a story to tell – and not much time left to tell it. The CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company is forced to confront the sins of his past while each of his children pays for those (and their own) sins in mysterious and horrifically brutal ways. If that's not enough to get you tuned into Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy's The Fall of the House of Usher, then you might want to check to see if you still have a pulse. Because if there was ever a premise that was suited for the Halloween season, look no further. But just in case you need a little more convincing, we have a special teaser to pass along that makes it pretty clear the deadly stakes that are in play for the Ushers…

In the following teaser, "She's Coming," Carla Gugino's Verna takes center stage in the best possible, making it clear – in words & deeds – that the time for reckoning is at hand for the Ushers:

In the following previously-released feature video, each member of the Usher family gets a chance to help us get to know them a little better (though that doesn't necessarily mean you're going to like them):

With October 12th set to bring forth Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher, here's a look at two previously-released sneak previews – followed by a previously-released preview, the official trailer & series overview:

From Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, a wicked horror series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. Ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.

"It's batshit crazy in the best possible way," Gugino shared with Netflix. "It has quite a lot of very dark humor, but also really touches the soul." Regarding her shape-shifter Verna and her connection with another Poe character, Gugino adds, "There is a fantastical supernatural element to the story, and she is the manifestation of that. You could say she's the executor of fate or the executor of karma."

Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher stars Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Bruce Greenwood, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyleigh Curran, Paola Nunez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, and Robert Longstreet. Based on a number of Poe's works, the eight-episode series is created by Flanagan, who will direct and executive produce along with his Intrepid Pictures partner Macy as well as Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Intrepid Pictures' Melinda Nishioka will co-executive produce the project.

