Hasbro Debuts Exclusive Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 3-Pack

May the 4th has arrived and along with it is some brand new pre-orders for new Star Wars figures from Hasbro

New cloth cloaks for Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan, and a re-sculpted Darth Maul.

Pre-orders for the exclusive set start May 4th on GameStop at $74.99.

Figures feature premium detail, articulation, and character-specific Lightsabers.

May the 4th has arrived, as fans get to celebrate all things Star Wars, with plenty of fun dropping throughout the day. Hasbro has unveiled an impressive assortment of new The Black Series figures, including a new and exclusive 3-Pack. It is time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace with one of the coolest triple-pack figure sets that have arrived from Hasbro in quite some time. Relive the infamous Dual of Fates with Darth Maul, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Obi-Wan Kenobi in this GameStop exclusive 3-Pack. Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon will now include new fabric cloaks, unlike their previous Black Series releases. Darth Maul, on the other hand, is an entirely new sculpt, capturing his fury from The Phantom Menace in great detail. The Phantom Menace The Black Series 3-Pack is priced at $74.99 and set for a Fall 2024 release. Pre-orders will go live on GameStop today (May the 4th) at 1 PM EST, so May the Force be with you.

Star Wars: The Black Series The Phantom Menace 3-Pack

"STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE 3-pack, featuring Qui-Gon Jinn, Darth Maul and Obi-Wan Kenobi, inspired by the characters' appearances during the "Duel of Fates" scene in STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE. Darth Maul came to Naboo with a mission to destroy Queen Amidala."

"Instead, he was met with the formidable Qui-Gon Jinn and his apprentice, Obi-Wan Kenobi – and a fateful battle began. Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes 3 figures and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including each character's signature Lightsabers. Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1pm ET exclusively at GameStop."

